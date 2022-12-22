South Port: Ship was preparing for departure when crewman died

The MSC Resilient III was still berthed at South Port at Bluff on Thursday morning, December 22, a day after a person died on the ship.

A cargo ship berthed at South Port in Bluff was preparing for departure when one of its crew died, South Port has confirmed.

The foreign crewman’s cause of death remains under investigation.

Police were alerted at 9.30am on Wednesday to an incident on the MSC Resilient III vessel at the port, where a person died suddenly.

South Port chief executive Nigel Gear said none of its staff or contractors were involved.

“Cargo operations had finished. All the port employees and contractors had left the ship and the [ship’s] crew were preparing the vessel for departure,” Gear said.

He did not know the nationality of the man.

“Although this was not an employee of South Port or a process we were involved in, it still has an impact on all people working at the port. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the deceased’s family, friends and colleagues.”

South Port was co-operating with the regulatory authorities to provide assistance wherever possible, he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff South Port chief executive Nigel Gear says his thoughts and sympathies go out to the deceased crewman’s family, friends and colleagues.

A WorkSafe New Zealand spokesperson said it was notified of the incident but Maritime NZ was investigating as the death occurred onboard a vessel.

A Maritime NZ spokesman said it began investigations into the fatal incident on board the MSC Resilient III on Wednesday and two Maritime NZ investigators were now in Bluff.

They would be working to understand what led to the fatality.

“Our thoughts go out to those impacted by this incident.”

Maritime Union national secretary Craig Harrison said the union had confidence in Maritime New Zealand, as it had put on more inspectors.

Harrison did not know the man’s nationality, or how he died, but said the union was trying to get the information through international unions.

“From what I can gather the ship had finished working and all the South Port people had come off the ship and it was getting ready to sail, so you can imagine it would only be the crew on it, and something’s happened and the guy has died.”

The Maritime Union was trying to find out what the MSC [Mediterranean Shipping Company] was doing to repatriate the worker to his family, Harrison said.

A MSC New Zealand employee, when contacted by Stuff, declined to say what it was doing to help the man’s family.

“I am afraid I can’t comment on anything at the moment because an investigation is in place.”