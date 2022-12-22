Family goes big to make first Christmas without mum as fun as it can be

The Walker and Puhia families grew up together like cousins. Now they’re all together under one roof.

A Christchurch family is pulling out all the stops to ensure their late friend’s four children have a good Christmas.

It is the first Christmas Ella​, 6, Ava​, 10, Tama​​, 13, and Andrew​​, 14 will spend without their mum Miriama Puhia who ​​died from liver cancer in June at the age of 32.

The Walker family – Justin, Yllana (known as Lana​) and Destiny​​ – are now a family of seven after the children came to live with the Walkers after their mum,’s death.

Justin Walker said the family would be spending Christmas surrounded by about 20 friends and whānau who would support the children.

“We will have a huge family get-together for Christmas. We are Christmas nuts so we have always had a big Christmas but we will go a bit more out there this year so it is as happy as it can be,” he said.

The Walkers are now living in a seven-bedroom home so everyone had enough space with the help of a friend who set up a Givealittle page which raised more than $37,000 before the couple shut it down.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff From left: Andrew Puhia, 14, Destiny Walker, 13, Justin Walker, Ava Puhia, 10, Tama Puhia, 13, Ella Puhia, 6, and Lana Walker at Carlsen Reserve in Christchurch.

“These children are never going to want for anything, they’re never going to know anything but love,” Justin said.

He said the children's lives were “100% go”.

“They are missing their mum of course but they have done amazingly well in school and settling into their new life I suppose is the best way to describe it. We take it every day as it comes,” he said.

“Some days are great days, some days there are tears and cuddles and other days we have laughs at the fun memories that we have of her,” he said.

Lana Walker and Puhia were best friends for about 15 years and their children grew up together in Hawke’s Bay.

Supplied Puhia, centre, and Walker, right, studied at the Eastern Institute of Technology together. They dreamed of one day opening their own business.

After Puhia’s mother, Moana, died in February 2021 – of the same condition that later killed her – both families decided to leave Hawke’s Bay to look for better opportunities.

They all moved to Christchurch but a few months into her new life, Puhia fell ill and when doctors found cancer that had destroyed her liver she was given two weeks to live.

Her cancer was caused by neurofibromatosis – a genetic disorder that can cause tumours (which can become cancerous) to grow on nerve endings in the body.

Supplied Miriama Puhia died of liver cancer caused by neurofibromatosis.

Walker said Puhia’s first concern after her diagnosis was her children. “We instantly said, ‘what do you mean, they’ll stay with us’.”

The families stayed together over the next 12 weeks, including taking Puhia back to Whanganui so whānau could say their goodbyes, and to her marae, Rereamanu, in Otorohanga.

“My wife was with her every day ... she was holding her hand right up to her final breath.”

Before Puhia died in June, she handed over parental rights to the Walkers (the children’s fathers were not in the picture). The family now had temporary guardianship of the children, and had to apply through the courts for full custody.

“The kids had just lost their nana [Moana], whom they were extremely close to, and then their mum ... we were very honoured [to adopt them],” Justin Walker said.

“These kids have always been part of our lives. We asked our daughter [about adopting them] and she said ‘where else would they go’.”