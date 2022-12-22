Metservice issues severe thunderstorm warning for the deep south

Thunder clouds are forming in parts of Northern Southland. The Metservice has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Central Otago, Southern Lakes, Dunedin, Clutha, Southland, and Fiordland.

The Metservice has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the deep south, and is warning of the possibility of more flash flooding.

Thunderstorms are already developing in some areas of Northern Southland.

The warning has been issued for Central Otago, Southern Lakes, Dunedin, Clutha, Southland, and Fiordland from 1pm to 10pm.

It says thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon, and some of these may become severe this afternoon and evening, bringing localised downpours with intensities of 25 to 40 mm per hour.

The thunderstorms are expected to ease this evening.

It warns that rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain, the forecaster says.

Some Gore businesses have been damaged after flash flooding in the town twice in a week, and Whitecoomb Road at Piano Flat in Northern Southland was washed out in a flash flood on December 15.

The Southland District Council says the road will not re-open until January.

Access to the Department of Conservation Piano Flat camping ground is still available.