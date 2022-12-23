Youth charity delivers over 200 Christmas packages to Wellington families in need

Junior Seumanufagai, a youth worker at Challenge 2000 from Mana College, delivers packages with food and gifts to families in need and loves seeing how happy it makes the children he has got to know.

A Wellington youth charity has been kept busy this month, delivering more than 200 Christmas hamper packages to help families in need get through the holiday period.

Staff and volunteers at Challenge 2000 in Johnsonville, as well as young people supported by their development programme, have spent the last month collecting donations, wrapping presents and delivering them to families it supported.

The more than 200 packages included essential items such as food staples, meat, vegetables, toiletries, tea, and coffee, as well as vouchers and sweets.

The charity’s foodbank programme grew during the Covid-19 pandemic as the number of families struggling to make ends meet grew as the cost of living also ballooned.

“It’s really expanded in the past year, it’s been so busy,” Challenge 2000 founder Kitty McKinley said.

“People just can’t afford to live.”

She estimated the “whānau-based” charity provided about 700 food parcels a year but regularly helped people in the community for emergency needs such as transportation and bills.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Challenge 2000 staff, volunteers and youth part of its development programme have been working all month to put together the packages for families in need and support over the summer holidays.

Donations for the Christmas packages were made by people in the community and collected from schools it had social workers working in. Wellington Girls’ College also donated about 200 presents, McKinley said.

Junior Seumanufagai, a youth worker from Mana College, had delivered 19 packages to families on Thursday morning. Many of them regularly received food parcels.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Challenge 2000 is a youth development, community and family social work agency.

“Some spend Christmas without seeing a Christmas present or food on the table,” he said.

He often had kids running out to the van as he did his Christmas delivery.

“I just love it, I love seeing them happy. Especially the kids.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Seumanufagai and Marie Roche, volunteer and foodbank organiser at Challenge 2000, check on the addresses where the Christmas hamper packages will be delivered later that day.

The parcels also came with cards made by children part of the charity’s holiday programme.

Another social worker, Tamsyn Sutherland, who returned from a delivery, said one family from Switzerland was in tears when they received a delivery after having to isolate with Covid-19.

“Once families see that it’s not just budget foods ... they’re overwhelmed,” Sutherland said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The packages are accompanied by a card made by children part of Challenge 2000’s holiday programme.

The charity frequently worked with refugee and migrant families to help integrate them into the community.

Ren-C Tamayo, who was a medical student at university and long-term volunteer, said each year there were more parcels being delivered.

He led a holiday programme over the summer and said it was exciting to watch the development of the young people, coming out of their shells over time. “We give what we can.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The packages include essential items such as flour, pasta, rice, milk, meat, vegetables, toiletries, snacks and vouchers.

Challenge 2000 has youth houses in Island Bay, Lyall Bay and three in Kilbirnie. It also runs various programmes including for high risk youth and reintegration programmes for youth aged 12 to 18.

It also ran an education programme for vulnerable women in the Porirua area, mentoring for young people in the youth justice system, and internship programme.