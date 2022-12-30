I was the pilot of New Zealand's worst flying machine

The Red Bull Flutag and Stuff’s Tuff Stuff floating obstacle course in Auckland’s viaduct attract thousands of people on Saturday.

My dreams of flying probably look like yours: Effortless, majestic, exhilarating, impressive.

Those dreams never involved a huge crowd, television cameras, a $2 shop blond wig and a badly bruised sternum.

Still, the idea of a flight which didn’t involve lining up at Customs wasn’t to be missed.

Red Bull are an incessant marketing machine with a soft drinks business bolted on, driven by clever, often dangerous ideas. Flugtag (“flight day” in German), is one of their longer-running innovations - a jazzed-up version of those old birdman competitions where people hurl themselves off a pier in homemade flying machines.

I’ve always believed life is better as a participant, rather than an observer, so flugtag seemed worthy of a punt.

I scribbled down an entry which made it past the first cut of hopefuls and to the final 40 teams (most likely because I wrote that I would probably write a story about it; who said journalists don’t tell the truth). Then the pandemic saw it delayed, cancelled, rescheduled, and cancelled again. And suddenly it was three weeks before event day.

My team’s enthusiasm had somewhat dissipated by then, but I corralled them in my garage with a box of beers. So while our rivals were using CAD programmes to replicate scale models of historic fighter planes, we were scribbling outlines on an A2 pad with a Sharpie.

supplied/Stuff We had planning sessions in the garage. What we really needed was an engineer.

The flugtag rules are actually quite complex, and reward skill and ingenuity. Metal, ropes, catapults, engines and adaptations of existing machines like gliders are prohibited; natural materials are encouraged.

Daedalus would’ve been alright - he used feathers, thread, cloth and beeswax to construct the wings that took history’s first recorded flight dreamer, Icarus, too close to the sun.

Our big idea was bamboo: strong, flexible, free and plentiful, thanks to pest bamboo sprouting on the bushline near my house.

Previous entrants have piloted giant KFC buckets, bratwurst, pugs, UFOs and toilet rolls. This year’s field included a flying needle and a manta ray; we were under no such illusions of our artistic prowess.

Wisely, we didn’t invest much in our craft, using offcuts and bits filched from the builder doing renovations on my house.

The outlay of $200 mostly went on the mandatory flotation device - pool noodles (something they don’t tell you in aeronautical engineering school: pool noodles are bloody expensive).

I may be giving away trade secrets, but a mate working on the Mai FM jetplane said the radio station gave them $6000 to construct their machine.

Most teams seemed to have an engineer of some sort running the show. We could’ve got you fresh gurnard or performed some computer troubleshooting – but we weren’t suited to unpowered flight.

Steve Kilgallon/Stuff Working under the cover of darkness, using any available materials.

But Andy (owns a fish business), Stu (IT), Vaidas (IT), Jimmy (accountancy, has an engineering degree of some sort, but definitely not aeronautical) and Harvs (something to do with money) were, however, the only ones willing to have a go.

Given my time again, I’d trade one of them for an engineer (but not Andy, his fish van was vital for transportation). Stu and Harvs then found better things to do on event day; Jimmy turned up sweating out a mighty hangover, so we roped in another mate, Nico, hours before launch.

I don’t want you to think we didn’t care. We did. Especially me, as I was the one being hurled off a six-metre platform. Each time Andy airily said that things should be right, I wanted a more definitive answer relating to my safety.

Our initial plan was for them to shove the glider off and for me to hang on. But about three days out, I began watching a lot of videos of flugtag events. And all the decent competitors had a trolley for horizontal propulsion. We had to have a trolley.

supplied/Stuff The first test flight of our craft assembled using bamboo.

My 12-year-old son and I threw one together with framing timber and the wheels off an old go-kart, then bolted on a frame of, of course, bamboo, to provide a crossbar to balance the glider on. We had no way of knowing if it would work.

On Friday, the teams assembled in a car park and set to work completing the crafts. Some were genuinely impressive, a testament to hundreds of hours of work, to the skill, artistic vision and passion of their build teams.

It became clear we were the dodgiest of the 20 remaining entries (had the other 20 realised much sooner than we had that this was quite hard work?). And we had a fair bit to do. Fortunately, as I’m like that weird bromance guy on the Mitre 10 advert, the others, particularly Andy, are reasonably handy, and we hacked together something.

Twenty-knot crosswinds buffeted the crafts and the organisers called a team meeting, in which the key message was ‘‘it’s up to you if you want to hurl yourself off this platform”, and suggested it might start a bit early to dodge the incoming thunderstorms. They did reassure us most pilots were unscathed and it was only the crew who got hurt by jumping in afterwards and landing on the debris.

Steve Kilgallon/Stuff We were much happier at this stage.

But the morning was sunny and calm, and after yes, more last-minute work, we were seventh in the queue to perform. Each team had to prepare a minute-long skit on the platform (teams were scored not just on distance gained, but also on design and performance). Given we had all played social 20-20 cricket together, we decided on a cricketing theme.

In terms of the craft, that thematic effort went as far as a red-painted giant tennis ball as a nose cone; a silver fern spray-painted on the kite, and some corflute on the trolley painted with cricket balls and stumps.

But our performance? Well, who wouldn’t want to see five blokes in wigs, Beige Brigade shirts and bulging lifejackets re-enacting the 1981 underarm bowling incident with the original commentary? On the television coverage, broadcaster James McOnie loved it - it’s fair to say that the judging panel of 20-something influencers did not.

A quick interview with the hosts, who helpfully began with the question: “It’s high, isn’t it?”, then I positioned myself on the trolley, sat on my (bamboo) seat and held on. The lads took their positions, and began propelling me down the flightpath.

As we picked up speed, I glanced down just in time to see both front wheels buckle inwards and, even without a physics degree, realised this was not a good development. The replays showed the chain of events that shitty axle triggered. The front end dropped, lowering the nose. The buckled wheels stole our acceleration.

Most teams let their trolleys launch over the edge as well, but Nico spotted the wheels had gone, realised we wouldn’t be flying far, and made the wise decision to grab hold of the trolley - which also cost us momentum.

LAWRENCE SMITH Launch time ... and it’s a flop.

With all our speed gone, I nosedived off the platform, the kite flipped, and I landed, well, I can’t be sure, but most likely on the one bit of bamboo that wasn’t wrapped in the warm embrace of a pool noodle. I’d say that was ironic, but it was just extremely painful.

Badly bruised sternum aside, I was conscious quite a lot of people were watching, so I wanted to be as nonchalant as you possibly can be wearing a yellow wig, white trousers and lying on a shit bamboo kite.

I waved to the lifeguards on the jet skis and slowly paddled over.

We were last. We were charitably credited with a distance of one metre. But we’re definitely having another go.

LAWRENCE SMITH The moment disaster struck. Note the dodgy front wheel and Nico saving me from paralysis by grabbing the trolley.

By the next morning, the WhatsApp messages were already flying.

It’ll be different. A new design. Better materials. More preparation.

As Teddy Roosevelt said (and I’m paraphrasing a very long quote): “The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming … and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly.”

A great failure, I reckon that’s us.