Te Araroa trek takes family on healing journey away from trauma

The Henwood family from left to right Briar Henwood (12), Tania Henwood, Nikita Henwood (9) and Jason Henwood.

The Henwoods started the Te Araroa trail after Tania’s mother died in the hospital, as a result of an embolism being mishandled at Dunedin’s Hospital.

As part of the 6-month healing trip, Tania and Jason Henwood have been visiting hospitals to spread the message of Kōrero mai, an escalation process that recognises that patients, families and whānau often spot signs of deterioration even when vital signs are normal.

Tania, who worked as a nurse before deciding to be a full-time mother 10 years ago, said health professionals needed to bridge the gap and invite whānau into the conversation about vulnerable patients.

“Bridging the Gap idea is about teaching the patient and the families are the vulnerable ones, and it’s up to health professionals to reach out across the gap and invite them into a conversation,” she said.

In 2019, Tania’s mother went to the emergency department for a possible pulmonary embolism, which was confirmed by a CT scan. She died 17 hours after she had been admitted to the hospital.

Tania was in the unique position of being a trained nurse and a family member, but the familial relationship prevailed.

“At the time I was a daughter, not a nurse. So, what do I know,” she said recalling the moments after her mother passed away.

But as a former nurse, she feared health professionals at Dunedin’s Hospital might not have done everything they could.

“There has not been a day that hasn’t gone by when I wish I had a louder voice and backed myself more,” she said.

Tania filed a formal complaint and the Health and Disability Commissioner found the Southern District Health Board staff “failed to exercise sound clinical judgement”.

“It’s nice to have more answers but it doesn’t bring Mum back,” she said.

The traumatic event triggered her father to move in with her, to spend more time together.

In March 2021, while celebrating her father’s 70th birthday in Bluff, she felt the time had come to start a healing journey.

So, they planned ahead to be away for six months, leaving behind several chickens, a dog, a cat, a car, a house and a sedentary life.

“Sometimes we miss the convenience of being at home or popping down to the shops to buy milk, but I think we’ve gained the freedom to look at life differently,” Tania said.

The Henwoods are travelling light with four backpacks packed with some dehydrated food, nuts, sleeping bags, tents, 3 changes of clothes and a couple of cellphones.

“It’s been an adventure so far. We have had fantastic days and hard days. Today has been a very fantastic day over the Escarpment track coming towards Wellington. We even got to see a pod of dolphins.”