The roof of a house was damaged by a small tornado in South Taranaki and fire brigade were at the scene. (File photo)

Emergency services have been called after a small tornado damaged the roof of a house in South Taranaki on Thursday.

A vehicle from the Eltham Fire Brigade has been dispatched to Rotokare Rd, a fire and emergency spokesperson said.

MetService has released a severe thunderstorm watch for East and South-East Taranaki, with thunderstorms developing in the evening and bringing localised downpours of up to 40 mm/h.

