John Styger’s wife was home alone when a tornado hit their South Taranaki house on Thursday.

John Styger had been out for a swim with his son Matthew when he checked his phone and saw 14 missed calls.

His first thought was that someone must have died, but when he spoke to his brother he found out a tornado had ripped through his Rotokare Rd home in Eltham about 2pm on Thursday.

Styger arrived home to find the fire brigade using tarpaulin to cover where a portion of his roof used to be.

“The brigade said it lifted the roof up and then it went bang, back down again.”

READ MORE:

* Small tornado damages house in South Taranaki

* Auckland tornado: 80 houses still with no power and welfare centre closes

* Two tornados in 12 hours: north Taranaki engineering firm loses part of its roof



Jeremy Lennon/Supplied Jeremy Lennon captured the tornado while he was out driving.

Evidence of the destruction was strewn over the rural property and nearby paddock, where bits of pink batts littered the grass.

The section of roof torn off in the tornado had also landed there, Styger said.

His wife had been home alone at the time and was pretty shaken by the sudden weather event, which was coupled with “torrential rain and unbelievable wind,” he said.

The inside of the house was water damaged too as a result.

“Everything’s just absolutely soaked,” Styger said.

A section of hedge on the property had been flattened, indicating the path of the tornado, and Styger said his brother’s hay shed, located nearby, had also been badly damaged in the freak event.

The focus on Thursday afternoon was to secure and weatherproof the house, before a builder came out on Friday to assess the extent of the damage.

A vehicle from the Eltham Fire Brigade was dispatched to Rotokare Rd in the early afternoon of Thursday, Eltham chief fire officer David White said.

White, who has been on the scene, said that it was sheer good luck it didn’t get worse.

“They were lucky it just got the roof,” White said.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for East and South-East Taranaki, with thunderstorms developing in the evening and bringing localised downpours of up to 40mm/h.

The fire officers have been busy removing the damaged contents of the weatherboard house in the rural area, as the roof was uprooted out of the structure.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Pink batts litter the paddocks in the aftermath of the storm.

A large tarpaulin has been used to cover the damaged part of the house and stop the rain from going inside.

“They weren’t in shock as they are farmers, they are practical people,” he said.

The event was very localised and no one got injured.

“We can get isolated events in Taranaki, it’s not uncommon. Especially with this type of weather, isolated heavy rain and high, very high wind. But people seem to be very vigilant.”

White’s only advice when a storm was coming was to secure small gardening shelters, sheds and barbecues.