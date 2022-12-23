Rubbish truck almost goes up in flames after chainsaw battery binned

A driver’s quick thinking saved the day when a crushed battery almost set fire to the rubbish truck he was driving.

Wellington City Council reported an Envirowaste rubbish truck almost caught fire on Thursday, after a battery was put in a rubbish bag for disposal.

Council waste operations manager Stefan Bowry said the truck’s driver noticed smoke coming from the back of the vehicle while driving through Kilbirnie at around 10am.

He immediately contacted Fire and Emergency NZ, which sent crews from the nearby Kilbirnie station to help.

The firefighters asked the driver to drop the truck’s load of compacted rubbish bags on to the smoking bag to help douse the smoke.

It was later discovered the source of the smoke came from a lithium battery inside an empty paint tin.

Bowry said the battery, commonly used in electric chainsaws or hedge clippers, had been crushed by the compacter.

Lithium batteries tended to self-ignite when crushed – making it dangerous for them to be disposed of through general waste, he said.

ViralPress/AP A lithium-ion battery in a luggage is suspected of having caused the blaze.

The remains of the battery and the truck’s other waste was then transported back onto the truck, to be disposed of at Southern Landfill.

Bowry said was important to remember lithium batteries could not be disposed of through normal means, but could be dropped off at battery recycling centres and the Tip Shop Wellington for free.

He encouraged residents to get in touch if they had any questions about the safe disposal of batteries.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Belinda Beets confirmed that firefighters from Kilbirnie attended.

The scene took about an hour and a half to contain.

Beets also said people should not dispose of batteries through their usual waste disposal but through specialist hazardous waste centres.