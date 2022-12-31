New Year Honours: Son's inspiration fuels disability rights crusader

Cindy Johns has become an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, as part of the 2023 New Year Honours.

Becoming a pioneering influence in the disability rights field started with Cindy Johns’ experience of being a mum who only wanted the best for her children.

Since she first advocated for her son Tyler, who has Down Syndrome, to attend a mainstream primary school more than 30 years ago, Johns has blazed her own trail, and had an impact on the local, national and global stage.

“His birth really set me off on a whole other journey, unexpectedly, but in a good way.”

In recognition of her work, Johns will become an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to people with learning disabilities, as part of the 2023 New Year honours.

“It’s pretty amazing,” the New Plymouth woman said of the gong.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Cindy Johns, says her son Tyler, teaches her something new every day.

Looking back, Johns said when she argued for her son to attend the same school his sister attended, it was about inclusion, before it was even a term associated with the disability rights field.

“I’ve always had a strong sense of social justice.”

She established the Taranaki branch of the New Zealand Down Syndrome Association in the 1980s, and served previously on the national board.

After becoming a qualified social worker, Johns had the goal of working for IHC, and ended up spending nine years at the organisation.

She is currently the national manager of People First New Zealand, which provides disability information and support, along with a service called Easy Read, which translates documents like employment agreements into everyday language.

She is the chair of Family Networks New Zealand, and also a member of the Disabled Persons Organisation Coalition.

For the past six years, Johns has also assisted disability rights activist Sir Robert Martin in his role as an independent expert on the United Nations Committee for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which has required her to travel to Geneva and New York.

Katie Scotcher/RNZ Sir Robert Martin was the first person with a learning disability to be elected to a UN Committee for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. (File photo)

One of the most memorable moments of her career was in 2001, when she organised a march involving hundreds of people to Wellington in support of a petition calling for the closure of the Kimberley Centre in Levin.

The day the group arrived at Parliament, then-Minister for Disability Issues Ruth Dyson announced the centre, where people with disabilities were sent to live, would be shuttered.

While there has been progress across many areas in the last 30 years, Johns said there were still plenty of issues to tackle, including pushing for the minimum wage exemption to be scrapped.

The exemption, enshrined in law, allows for employees with a disability to be paid less than the minimum wage, based on productivity.

Johns credits the support of her partner Ross McCracken and family, along with everyone else who had offered her opportunities along the way.

But her 37-year-old son still provides her with an ongoing source of inspiration.

“Tyler teaches me a lot every day, which influences my work.”