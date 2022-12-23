Slip-affected coastal road at Ruby Bay reopens in time for Christmas

Contractors clearing slips along Stafford Drive at Ruby Bay. The slips came down during a storm in August.

A slip-affected section of the coastal road at Ruby Bay in Tasman district has been cleared and reopened four months after the scenic route was blocked by tonnes of debris.

The 530m section of Stafford Dr under the Ruby Bay bluffs was closed on August 18 after multiple slips came down onto the former highway during a four-day storm that hammered the Nelson-Tasman region.

It reopened at 5pm on Thursday after an estimated 5000m³ of slip material was removed. The road opened under traffic light control with the lane closest to the cliff face remaining closed.

“We expect there will be some frittering and possibly rocks falling in this area until the slip face becomes weathered,” Tasman District Council says in a statement.

Tasman District Council/Supplied About 5000m³ of slip material from the road and some rock armouring work was completed.

The crew, involving people from the council, Downer NZ Ltd, McDermott Earthworks and Donaldson Civil, worked long days from December 9 to get the road reopened in time for Christmas.

Crew members worked in teams from each end of the affected section of the road – one team on the northern side of the slips and the second to the south. The material from the southern side was taken to one site; the spoil from the northern side to another.

As well as removing the slip material, rock armouring work was also completed.

Meanwhile, the campground at McKee Domain, below the road at the bluffs is due to reopen at 10.30am on January 1.

Another slip in August compromised the electricity supply to the popular spot below the Ruby Bay bluffs, prompting the council to close it and forcing campground dwellers in five vehicles and caretaker Rochelle Cook to leave.

Braden Fastier/Stuff As it was: Large slips that came down in August blocked Stafford Drive for the past four months.

That separate slip, which was in the reserve area below the road, caused a cable supplying electricity to the camp to be stretched tight, putting it at risk of breaking.

The council had hoped to reopen the McKee Memorial Reserve for camping before Christmas but “events and the weather were not in our favour”.

Once it reopened, payment for the popular camping spot would be via eftpos only with cash no longer accepted. The maximum length of stay would be 28 days at McKee, which would be a “rubbish-free zone”.

“Please bring a suitable container with you and take all of your rubbish away with you,” the council says.

The reserve was due to be closed to camping between May 31 and October 1.