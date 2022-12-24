Pay rates set for Southland District Mayor and councillors

Southland District Mayor Rob Scott’s pay has been set at nearly $135,000 in the 2022-23 year, while deputy mayor Christine Menzies’ pay will be nearly $50,000.

The remaining 11 district councillors will get $37,943 each.

The Remuneration Authority sets the pay for mayors throughout the country, with the decisions based on a complex formula used to ensure the mayors of varying sized councils are treated fairly.

Scott’s pay was set at $134,914 in 2022-23.

Additional to Scott’s salary, the Remuneration Authority decided $466,709 should be put in a pool for the 12 district councillors in 2022- 23– a 14% increase on the remuneration pool for councillors at the end of last term.

The elected members voted on how to allocate the pool among themselves at a meeting this week, with Menzies to receive $49,326 and the remaining councillors’ to be paid $37,943 each in the 2022-23 year.

Scott said Menzies’ pay rate was reflective of the extra workload she was shouldering as deputy.

Of his own pay, Scott said after the meeting he wasn’t doing it for the money; but he was happy with the salary and he was passionate about the job.

He indicated he was putting plenty into the job, saying he had had “three or four days off” since being confirmed as the mayor in October.

“It’s been pretty full on ... it’s what I was expecting, there’s just so much to do in the role.”

The pay rates for the deputy mayor and councillors [but not for Scott] must still be approved by the Remuneration Authority.