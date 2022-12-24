Cafe owner dishes up Christmas Day kindness for lonely and hungry people

Jody Joblin is opening her cafe, Reload Coffee, to those that are lonely and financially stressed for free food, coffee and a chat.

Jody Joblin likes having a purpose on Christmas Day.

And being one of Santa’s helpers to spread some cheer to those who would otherwise be alone is just what the Cambridge cafe owner needs.

Joblin runs Reload Coffee Shop in Leamington, and is opening her doors on Sunday for a few hours for those who are lonely or in a difficult financial situation, to have a coffee, kai and a chat for free.

“All my family are in Australia, and it’s me and my teenage daughter. Last Christmas we went house-sitting for someone so we kind of had a purpose, and then this year I was like what are we going to do.”

She got talking to some friends who are in a similar situation, where they don’t have their kids or are on their own.

“I said maybe I will just open the shop and do a few coffees for people.”

Joblin consulted with her daughter before committing, along with having a good think about what she was getting into.

“I really wanted to make sure it’s for people that genuinely need it and either loneliness or financial situations. I am trying to make people aware that if they’re off to Tauranga and you need a coffee stop then Reload’s not open, we are not public trading.”

Three of her friends are helping out, and she has got her Anchor and Essenza coffee suppliers onboard by donating products.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Jody Joblin has been overwhelmed by the support of donations to allow her to open on Christmas Day.

“My customers have been making donations which we are using towards purchasing ham. I am making salads, we’ve got croissants, Christmas tarts and caramel slices and all the goodies.”

Joblin admits she doesn’t know what to expect, but is already looking at repeating it next year if it’s a success.

“My three friends haven't met each other either, so it’s quite funny. The four of us will be just jumping in and seeing what happens.

“We are going to be able to sit down and chat with people. It’s not like we are trading and it’s busy, busy craziness.”

She said the pantry will be well stocked.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Jody Joblin wants to have a purpose on Christmas Day.

“I do love what I do – making coffee, and talking to my customers. And I thought why don’t I get up and do this for a few hours on Christmas day. I would rather give my time and whatever I can.”

Joblin hasn’t had it easy herself over the past couple of years with hospitality being one of the hardest hit industries during Covid-19.

“I signed a lease on an empty shop in January 2020, I had quit my job, I was managing (Cambridge restaurant) Onyx and then Covid hit. I had no job and an empty shop. So it’s been a really tough few years, but it’s pretty exciting to get to the point where we are now.”

None of Joblin’s staff are working as they’re spending Christmas with their families.

“It just didn’t seem like a big thing for me because I don’t have any family here in New Zealand and I can’t afford to fly to Perth or anywhere.

“And I wanted a purpose on Christmas Day, and it makes me feel good to make other people feel good, so it was sort of a no-brainer and the support from the friends who have offered to come on board, the people’s donations and the suppliers I have been really blown away from it.”

There will be some downtime for Joblin who on Christmas Day will probably go out to Lake Karapiro with her daughter and some mates.

“We will go out to cool down at the lake and have a bit of a picnic.

“I am taking two days off, I am going to open in the morning Wednesday, Thursday, Friday just for coffee and then have a break.

“I am really looking forward to it, It seems like it will be a good Christmas.”

Reload will be open from 10am to 2pm for those in need.