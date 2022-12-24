Former boxer's children racing to Samoa after his sudden death

The children of former boxer and Samoan Aucklander Moroni Wilhem Schwalger are desperate to see him before he is buried in Samoa.

Schwalger died suddenly on December 5 in Aleisa, Samoa, where he had been living since leaving Auckland in 2020.

He was 46-years-old, and leaves behind five children and their mother, who live together in New Zealand for schooling.

Kayla Schwalger, 21, is the eldest, and last saw her father in September in Samoa.

In an interview iwth Stuff, Kayla said she and her mother arrived in Samoa to figure out what had happened the day after her father died. She said they don’t have clear answers yet but an autopsy was held.

They spent a week and a half at the family home in Aleisa, just outside Apia. Then it was home to Massey, Auckland for work to and wait for the body to be sent home.

Supplied Kayla Schwalger is the eldest of four siblings – the rest are 17, 15, 13 and 10.

But Moroni’s siblings intend to hold a funeral in Samoa on December 30.

Unable to fight her family, Schwalger wants to get herself, her mother and her four siblings to the funeral.

She estimates it will cost a minimum of $10,000 to get everyone there on time, money they don't have.

Eventually the family will hold a local memorial for family here, which include almost all of Moroni’s extended family.

His 12 siblings, one of whom is former rugby player Mahonri Schwalger, live in Samoa, but other relatives are in New Zealand.

Supplied Wilhem Moroni Schwalger died suddenly in Samoa, now his children need help to get to the funeral.

Her high-school aged siblings attend Waitākere College, where Moroni also went from Year 11 after moving from Samoa.

Since his death, school friends have shared their memories of Moroni with his children.

“He won the talent show when he was Year 12. He got his friends together in a group and they did a dance, he ended up backflipping up the stage and doing a split.

“One of my aunties said when she gave birth he came into the hospital room, did a haka and left. That sounds like my dad,” Kayla said.

As a young man, Moroni was a bodybuilder before he went into boxing. He was a light middleweight and attended the Oceania championships in Canberra.

Apparently he even dabbled in modelling, Schwalger said.

But when she was one or two years old, he changed careers and eventually became an accomplished builder.

Supplied “He was a ladies man,” Kayla Schwalger laughed.

Schwalger said her father was deeply involved in her life and always pushed his children to succeed at school.

He was a generous and supportive family member – he paid for and did much of the work to fix his family's dirt road in Samoa, which connects their homes to the main road.

“He had a big heart, he wanted to help people out.”

His colleagues and friends have told her that in their downtime, he would basically just talk about his children.

“He would just brag about us. It was nice to know he kept us in his head like that when he was at work.”

The family is fundraising for their flights to Samoa to farewell Moroni.