Kaiwhakahaere o Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Lisa Tumahai 'chuffed' with New Year honour

Kaiwhakahaere (chairperson) Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Lisa Tumahai has been made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Kaiwhakahaere (chairperson) Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Lisa Tumahai (Ngāi Tahu, Tainui, Ngāti Hikairo, Ngāti Kahungunu) has been made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2023 New Year Honours.

Tumahai said she was “chuffed” to be acknowledged for her for services to Māori development, which will change as she steps down from her role as Kaiwhakahaere next year. Although she has no intention of retiring, she vows to try to say no a bit more – something she says she has found difficult in life.

She is a direct descendant of Te Riaki and Teoti Tauwhare of Arahura, and is daughter of Tahana and Gay Tauwhare. She is married to Francois Tumahai, and they are the proud parents of Chantal, Dane and Tamara.

Tumahai said she was “pretty thrilled” and “humbled” when she was notified she was receiving the honour.

READ MORE:

* Mana whenua panel will advocate for important traditional sites on stewardship land

* The mana of Ngāti Waewae: Gaining representation for Māori

* Ngāi Tahu more cautious looking ahead as it posts strong profit

* Ngāi Tahu's new kaiwhakahaere 'humbled' by support

* Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere nominations confirmed



“In our iwi we have a lot of other people who work behind the scenes and the honour is as much theirs as much as it is mine,” she said.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Tumahai has led Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu through challenging times including the Covid-19 pandemic.

Without the support of her hapu on the West Coast she would not have got the role of Kaiwhakahaere (Chair) Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, she said.

Her career was based around Māori development in education, health or in her hapu.

“When I was in my early 20s I was going home to the West Coast to my parents, who had retired back there, and got involved in different activities of our hapu and really one thing led to another. It has been my calling to serve,” she said.

She had been on the governance board of Ngai Tahu for 21 years and served two three-year terms as Kaiwhakahaere.

Her leadership has shifted Te Rūnanga towards sustainable approaches when making decisions on the tribe’s future investments, whether it is commercial or through people development. With Ngāi Tahu engineering, V8 engines were turned into electric engines to help protect the waters and the environment, a first in New Zealand.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Tumahai at the Arahura Marae on the West Coast

She has been a board member of Poutini Waiora since 2015, a Māori health and social service provider, delivering holistic care to whanau across Te Tai O Poutini. She has been the director of Arahura Holdings since 2008, a commercial company located on the West Coast, with a portfolio of property, forestry and tourism. Tumahai served as the deputy chairperson of the Interim Climate Change Committee between 2018 and 2019 before becoming deputy chair of the Climate Change Commission.

The board of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu is responsible for the governance of more than $1.3 billion of tribal assets and protecting and advancing the collective interests of the iwi.

Tumahai said she would not seek re-election at the end of her term in November, but she would not be retiring from her work on the West Coast with her hapu and Poutini Waiora or the Climate Change Commission.

“It is time now to step aside to allow the next generation to come through. We have got some pretty intelligent culturally-savvy and younger next generation in Ngāi Tahu. They are pretty great, so it’s time to pass on the mantel,” she said.

Another highlight was becoming a deputy chairperson of the Climate Change Commission, a role she will continue.

”We need to be pushing organisations not just to have strategies but to take action on tangible things so walking the talk. There is lots more work to be done,” she said.

For now, Tumahai is taking time out to enjoy Christmas and the New Year with her whanau, including her 15-month-old twin granddaughters.

“It’s our second Christmas with them but this year they are walking and climbing so I’m excited to spend a couple of weeks with whanau and chilling out at home. I travel alot of mahi so not to hop on a plane for a couple of weeks is pretty cool,” she said.