Police looking for two witnesses to attack on mother and baby in Christchurch park

Scarborough Park in Christchurch, where a mother and newborn baby were allegedly attacked on Saturday.

Police are looking for two people who saw an alleged assault on a woman and three-week-old baby at a Christchurch park.

A newborn was taken to Christchurch Hospital and its mother was left injured after a man allegedly jumped on them as they lay in a tent at Scarborough Park in Sumner about 8pm on Saturday, December 17. The baby was unhurt, and the pair left hospital on Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson previously said they were investigating whether there was any hate or racial motivation behind the attack. Christchurch imam Gamal Fouda, who was there, earlier told Stuff the man made racist comments to the family after the incident, including “go back to your country”, and told them they “can’t even speak English”.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested. He has appeared in court charged with common assault and was granted interim name suppression.

He was remanded on bail to appear again on January 12.

To help with the inquiry,Police would like to speak to two people who witnessed the attack.

Police are asking these witnesses or if anyone knows who these two people are, to contact police via 105 and quote the file number 221218/9176.