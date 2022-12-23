NEMA deletes accidental tsunami alert that was part of a training exercise

NEMA accidentally sent this tweet which was supposed to be part of a training exercise which was up on Friday for three minutes.

The National Emergency Management Agency has deleted a tweet suggesting that there had been an earthquake near Castlepoint. But it was a training exercise and there was no quake.

The erroneous tweet said: “A tsunami warning has been issued following the magnitude EventMagnitude earthquake near Castlepoint. #EQNZ”

NEMA switfly removed the tweet and said – in another tweet – that the warning message was issued in error.

“This was part of a training exercise in which a live environment was mistakenly used," the tweet said.

READ MORE:

* No tsunami threat to New Zealand after magnitude-8.2 quake near Alaska

* Tsunami evacuations: Better safe than sorry

* Tsunami advisory warning enough to move ships, but not close beaches



The incorrect tweet remained up for three minutes before it was taken down, NEMA confirmed, but not before it had been retweeted a handful of times.

“We apologise for any alarm this may have caused,” NEMA said.

“Meri Kirihimete everyone.”

NEMA is the renamed Civil Defence Agency, which is the Government lead for emergency management.