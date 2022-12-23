Serving kindness this Christmas for those in need

Te Whatu Ora’s Canterbury WellFood team are busy prepping more than 1000 Christmas meals they’ll be plating up for patients on Christmas Day.

Organisations across the motu are working tirelessly this festive season to ensure there’s enough food and presents to go around on Christmas Day.

Nearly 2000 Christmas day hampers have been created between the Christchurch City Mission and Methodist Mission.

The City Mission is not holding its traditional Christmas Day lunch, choosing instead to provide for people who have used its services this year to ensure people most in need get help.

On Christmas Day around 1700 hampers will be given out, and Santa will be in his grotto with enough presents for around 250 children to get three each.

READ MORE:

* Family feels blessed after Wellington City Mission surprises with boxes of gifts

* Community boost for South Canterbury's less fortunate this holiday season

* Weeks following Christmas 'crunch' time for charity services



The Methodist Mission has also provided hampers, giving them out on Thursday so the 165 households who have used its services can wake up to a Christmas feast waiting for them.

Their hampers – which include gifts for tamariki – were put together by 120 individual and group volunteers, with recipients selected weeks in advance to ensure no one missed out.

Many people will spend Christmas in hospital, and in Christchurch staff will hand out 1000 meals prepared by 120 of Te Whatu Ora’s Canterbury WellFood team.

Supplied/Stuff Te Whatu Ora’s Canterbury WellFood staff are also preparing meals for members of the community in need.

Meals served on Christmas Day will be for ongoing and unexpected guests at the hospital, as well as a “meals on wheels” option for people in the community.

Rachel Cadle, general manager of commercial services, said the day could be especially hard on patients and their whānau.

“That’s why our teams across Canterbury work hard every year to create a very special menu for patients that will taste and feel just a little bit like home.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Grief coach Sarah Robb places wooden Christmas decorations on a tree at her home in Christchurch earlier this month.

For others, Christmas is less a time of food and presents. Grief coach Sarah Robb will spend the holiday remembering her parents, who died when she was in her early 20s.

The holiday was a reminder of that grief, and she said she used to hate Christmas because of it.

In 2021 she began a Christmas Connection tradition, where people could submit stories about loved ones who had died.

Messages are etched into pieces of wood, displayed throughout December, then ceremonially burnt on Christmas Eve.

The idea was that by burning the messages, they would reach lost loved ones.

Robb had 300 messages in 2021, but this year that number exceeded 1000 and included messages from Ukraine, Poland and America.

“Writing those messages out ... I felt like I was experiencing part of their [grief] journey with them,” she said.

The volume of messages meant she needed to burn them on December 23 as well as Christmas Eve. Her hope for the future was to turn the project into a charitable trust and grow.