Critically injured Warkworth man wakes from coma in time for Christmas

Mark Maclean was placed in an induced coma at Auckland city Hospital after an alleged altercation with street racers. (File photo)

A man who was placed in an induced coma after an alleged altercation with a group of street racers is now awake and able to squeeze his wife’s hand.

Mark Maclean​ was left badly injured on the driveway of his Warkworth home, north Auckland, around 11.30pm on December 9.

His wife, Dereda Lipsey-Maclean,​ said he suffered severe brain injuries and a fractured eye socket in the alleged assault.

Lipsey-Maclean said her husband was now awake, and off the sedation, just in time for Christmas.

READ MORE:

* Teen charged with assault with intent to injure following Warkworth assault

* Man accused of serious assault in Warkworth granted interim name suppression

* Man arrested after street racer assault leaves father of four in coma



Google Maps/Supplied Mark Maclean was assaulted on the corner of Hudson and Falls Roads late at night in Warkworth. (File photo)

“Mark has now had his breathing tube in his nose removed, so he can breathe on his own,” Lipsey-Maclean said.

Maclean had not been able to speak since the incident, but had been “fully engaged” in conversations, using face gestures such as eyebrow raises, head shakes and nods, she said.

“He is awake and responsive and squeezing our hands and blinking. He is raising his eyebrows at us when we talk to him.

“I told him once he gets his words back, he'll be talking so much we'll be telling him to shut up. He was as close to a smile as I'd seen.”

She said he had been trying to regain movement in his limbs, by practising how to sit up using both his legs but, “his right arm is kind of floppy”.

“I’m just happy he recognises us. My biggest fear was that he wouldn't remember us, but I’m glad he hasn't forgotten.

“He had a tear in his eye the other night when I was talking to somebody and he was trying to reach out for me,” Lipsey-Maclean said.

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF CCTV footage shows the boy racers doing burnouts and the little a cop car can do about it.

Maclean is a father of four, with the youngest being 6 and 10.

”The first time the kids saw him awake, it was a little bit of a shock to see him like that. My little ones were a bit worried.

“But the more they could see dad, the more they ended up giving him grief as well, and talking to him and squeezing his hands.”

She said the family were relieved he was awake in time for the holidays.

“Christmas Day will definitely be spent in the hospital, and we'll just see what happens after that,“ she said.

Lipsey-Maclean described him as “the most amazing man you would ever meet”.

“He would take the shirt off his back for anyone and anything he touches, he excels at. He is a DJ, a roofer, an amazing surfer and overall the most amazing man.”

Two people have been arrested and charged in relation to the alleged assault.