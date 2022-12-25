Mermaids, dragons and extreme suffering - the card game in which the miracles of Catholic saints are weapons

Charlie O'Mannin launched his card game based on the Catholic saints in time for Christmas.

You’ve heard about St Patrick driving snakes out of Ireland, but have you heard of the saint who was a mermaid?

What about the saint who blew out candles during church services and pelted women with nuts, before donning a disguise and curing their diseases?

The more Charlie O’Mannin​ learned, the more he wanted to know about the 10,000 or so canonised saints in the Catholic Church.

On Christmas Eve, he and a team of Dunedin-based researchers and designers launched a kickstarter for their enterprise, titled ‘Saints: The Card Game.’

“I’m not making anything up – absolutely everything in the game is straight from official Catholic sources,” said O’Mannin, a former Stuff reporter.

While some might consider the concept of religious icons fighting each other with their miracles as sacrilegious, to O’Mannin it was more a sign of respect.

Charlie O'Mannin The card game where Catholic saints' miracles are weapons.

“Most people make assumptions about what Christian stories are, but they run the full gamut of human experience,” O’Mannin said.

They were “funny, exciting, fantastical, horrific, esoteric and psychedelic.”

Stories about religious figures are some of the oldest on record, but the most unusual Catholic saints have been forgotten to time.

There are figures like St Muirgen, an Irish woman from mid-AD500 who prayed to an Irish god and was turned into a mermaid, later baptised and canonised.

Another was St Margaret of Antioch, who was imprisoned around AD300 for refusing to marry a Roman governor. She summoned – and then was eaten by – a dragon in her cell.

Her miracle was using the golden cross of her necklace to cut herself out of its stomach.

“Wherever possible I would go back to the original medieval sources, which as you can imagine are really hard to find, but are also so much richer,” O’Mannin said.

“Most modern texts leave out the really interesting stuff – the weird, the nasty, the sexual. But these medieval scholars weren’t so prudish.”

In the game, players receive a randomised set of saints with a list of powers they can use before and after death.

The aim is to inflict as much suffering on the other players as possible, until there is a single player who has their saints “on earth”. However, almost every move can also cost you a suffering point.

The concept of suffering, or sacrifice, was something most saints had in common, to varying degrees.

St Christina the Astonishing, the patron saint of mental illness, dedicated her life to suffering. In return, for suffering she was granted near immortality as a miracle.

O’Mannin said he also felt he had suffered to some degree, from creating his card game with no prior experience of game development.

“Honestly, I had no clue what to do. It has taken a six-person team two years to get to this point.

“I did things slowly, figuring out each obstacle one step at a time. I’m also blessed with friends who will take my stupid ideas at face value and sink massive time and energy into them.”

The game is now being sent to overseas printers. Pre-sales can be made through Kickstarter.