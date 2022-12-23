Police seek help finding driver in 'extremely risky' near miss caught on camera

A truck driver caught this near miss on SH1 near Gore in Southland on Wednesday, December 21.

The driver of a car who narrowly missed a head on collision with a truck while overtaking a tractor on double yellow lines on Wednesday is being sought by police.

The horrifying near miss on SH1, Gore, was captured on dashcam footage by an oncoming truck, and police are seeking the public’s help to identify the vehicle.

The incident took place at around 11:30am on December 21.

In the seven-second-long footage, the driver of a dark coloured Toyota Prado towing a trailer overtakes a tractor and narrowly misses a frontal collision with a truck.

Southern District Police commercial vehicle safety team acting sergeant Jono Bentley said the tractor was still in the live lane heading northbound towards Gore on a piece of road with double solid yellow lines, meaning overtaking there was prohibited.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the concerning manoeuvre, or the unidentified vehicle travelling on SH1 at around the time of the incident, he said.

Bentley described the incident as a “very dangerous and reckless overtaking manoeuvre.”

He said he was “certain” the incident would have ended in a fatality if it hadn’t been narrowly avoided.

“The truck with the dash cam would have had a trailer towing behind it, and if loaded at the time would have been over 50 tonnes. The tractor adds another risk multiplier if a collision had occurred,” he said.

“The offending driver and the other road users near this incident were lucky the truck driver was able to recognise the risk and avoid a head on collision by taking evasive action.”

Supplied/Stuff Dashcam footage caught the moment the driver of a dark coloured Toyota Prado towing a trailer narrowly escaped a horrific head on collision.

For drivers on the road over the holiday period, Bentley has some advice.

“Be more patient and don’t take risks,” he said.

“No driving is so urgent to risk anybody’s life.”

Police have asked that anyone with any information that could assist them in identifying the vehicle contact police by emailing Jonathan.Bentley@police.govt.nz

The dashcam footage supplied to police came from Southland based company, HW Richardson Group, which announced the launch of a safety campaign dubbed ‘Almost Dead’ featuring dashcam footage on Monday, challenging motorists to consider the consequences of their careless driving.

“Almost Dead is a timely reminder to think through your driving actions and ask yourself if trying to make that gap or passing that car towing a trailer is really worth it, is that 30 seconds really worth the rest of your life?” said HWR chief executive Anthony Jones.