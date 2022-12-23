Shopkeeper injured by machete suffers further tragedy

Irvine St Dairy owner Puneet Singh has shared his shopkeeper has suffered further trauma.

A Hamilton shopkeeper injured by a machete in an aggravated robbery has suffered more tragedy, with his wife miscarrying.

The staff member of Irvine St dairy was attacked shortly after 7.30am on Saturday, and had a finger and thumb cut off.

They were reattached via an eight-hour surgery over the weekend.

Shop owner Puneet Singh shared in a Tiktok video on Friday afternoon the further pain that Nabin and his wife had suffered while expecting their first baby.

READ MORE:

* Youth criminals 'out of control' says top cop as police shot at, homes and shops invaded

* Dairy owner in distress as police seek help after 'horrific' machete robbery

* Dairy worker attacked with machete had fled to back room to escape robbers' 'gratuitous violence' - police



“Due to all the trauma and stress”, his wife miscarried at four months, he said.

A givealittle page was started for the family on Tuesday, as of Friday evening it had raised $10,728.

The money will go towards Nabin’s recovery.

Singh said the Government needed to do more to protect shop workers.

STUFF "It was horrific what those offenders have done," says Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke after a Hamilton dairy worker had a finger and thumb severed during an aggravated robbery. A neigbour who approached was also attacked.

“The Government is in sleep mode. When are you going to wake up? I just don’t know, I am frustrated too much because nothing is happening. Those guys are still at large.”

He also addressed the offenders in his video and called on them to apologise.

“[The shopkeeper] was not prepared, he was just working ... he was begging for his life.”

“What would you do if something like that happened to your family? If you have any shame ... apologise.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously defended her government’s record on crime and said that for police and the justice system, “we are looking to add tools, not take them away”.

Data released by police under the Official Information Act showed within the first 11 months of 2021, dairy and convenience store theft was up 30% on 2020 figures, and burglaries were up nearly 20%. That meant 1402 more thefts were reported in 2021 than the year before.

Auckland was the worst-hit region, with retail offences rising by 25.8%, Waikato rose by 19.7% and Christchurch by 14.2%. Statistics also show a spike in youth crime since the 2021 lockdowns.