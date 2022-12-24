Cuteness alert: Zoo animals open their Christmas gifts a day early

Tigers, newly reintroduced spider monkeys and farmyard favourites were amongst lucky gift recipients at Christchurch’s Orana Park on Christmas Eve.

Each animal had different methods of gaining access to their presents. The tigers: face first, teeth-ripping through its boxes, was in contrast to the monkeys’ delicate unpacking, but eerily similar to the pigs’ direct and destructive approach using their heads.

The gifts themselves also varied to suit each animal. Tigers got their favourite venison while the monkeys enjoyed popcorn and their favourite fruits, while the pigs kept it simple with their staple meal of pellets.

All seemed happy, including staff and visitors, who enjoyed the interactive and relaxing atmosphere at the zoo on its 12th annual festive themed fun day to mark the Christmas season on Saturday.

The gifts the animals receive are enrichment based, meaning they are tailored to challenge each animal’s specific skill sets to gain access to their tasty treat. It challenges but also stimulates them.

For example, the kea treats are hung around ropes for them to climb upside down and get to, while monkeys are given small boxes to open using their (mostly) superior motor skills.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Summer Santa Spencer Hart delivers a Christmas treat to a curious young spider monkey.

The spider monkeys have made a return to being on display at the park after being sidelined for a year while their enclosure was being upgraded. They’re amongst the most popular attractions at Orana.

Orana Park’s Nathan Hawke, who has been at the park since 2000, said he was asked every day at least once about when the spider monkeys would be returning. He didn’t realise how popular they were until they were temporarily hidden away.

Their tails act as a fifth limb – providing them with balance as they climb and swing their way around without thumbs, which most of their brother and sister species have. Each tail also has small fingerprint-like grooves on the end, meaning they can pick things up with it, like their favourite treats – peanuts.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Scout is one of two tigers at Orana Park, brought over from Australia Zoo two years ago.

“Christmas is about enrichment for the animals and our visitors. So, we give them things that keep them entertained and challenge them. It’s something to think about and get their brains going,” Hawke said.

Tigers Scout and Reggie came from Australia Zoo two years ago and because of their exposure to loud crowds, they were people friendly and often vocal with zookeepers. Tigers are also unique in the cat family as being strong swimmers, as their claws are partly webbed.

Natives keeper Aimee McQuillan-Reese has been at the park for nearly two years and said the animals still surprise her everyday with their talents, especially the kea.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The farm pigs got stuck in head first into their Christmas treats.

“They’re just so intelligent, and it amazes you every day the things they figure out and do.”

McQuillan-Reese and the rest of the park’s zookeepers had spent weeks preparing the enclosures and gifts for the animals’ special day.

Spider monkey keeper Spencer Hart went a step further and donned a summer Santa costume, wading across the moat and going onto the monkeys’ island to hand-deliver their gifts, which they gratefully received.

Some fought over the presents like good siblings always do.