Pilot draws festive tree across the sky to spread a little Christmas cheer

Scott Montagu drew a festive tree over the skies of Waikato with his private plane.

Scott Montagu had carefully designed his grand plan over the week, after all, it was just a matter of design.

It took him “just over 30 minutes” to carefully execute his plan – drawing a 30km-long festive tree over the skies of Waikato.

Montagu said he decided to draw a festive tree to honour his three-month-old daughter.

“Jeez, I thought I better go up and give the plane a run and cracked into it,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Flugtag in Auckland: The next step in NZ's century-long aviation history

* Pilot plots giant flight radar kiwi over Waikato

* Pilot spells 'I'm bored' on test flight in Australia



The journey to design the shape of a Christmas tree was 100km long, but one bit was particularly difficult.

“It’s a little bit difficult to draw a kiwi decoration on top of a tree when you are flying at 200kmh.

“I should have made it bigger probably, it would have been better,” Montagu said.

TOM LEE/STUFF Scott Montagu had previously drawn a kiwi bird in the sky with a plane from the Piako Gliding Club.

It wasn’t the first time he drew a shape in the sky, as two years ago he ‘painted’ a 32km-wide kiwi over the skies of Waikato.

“It’s like the covid Kiwi revised,” he said.

In 2020, he flew with a “big, yellow and red” tow plane from the Piako Gliding Club, this time around, he flew with his personal aircraft a Corby Kestrel.

Piako Gliding Club/Flight Radar New Zealand's National symbol, the Kiwi, was drawn over the Waikato in a plane by Pilot Scott Montagu on Wednesday night.

Coming from a family of pilots, Montagu flew with his Dad for the first time when he was 4 years old.

“I got into aviation by hanging by the airfields as a young fella and naturally progressed into flying. And then I got my licence.”

Montagu recalled a flight he and his Dad went on together over the South Island.

“It was crystal smooth, perfect. And it’s just really cool flying alongside your father. It does make some good memories.”