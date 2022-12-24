Broken barrier a cause for increased care on expressway

The wire rope barrier separating the lanes on the Waikato Expressway near Te Kauwhata was damaged in a crash on Friday night. (File photo)

Damage to a median barrier on the Waikato Expressway is likely to result in delays for holidaymakers heading north and south over the Christmas break.

Waka Kotahi advised motorists on Saturday afternoon that part of the centre wire rope barrier dividing the lanes near Te Kauwhata had been damaged in a crash overnight on Friday.

Repairs would be made on the broken barrier on the evening of Boxing Day – but a temporary 90kmh speed restriction would be in place until the job was done.

One lane in each direction would be closed while that work was under way.

Further details about the crash were not available.