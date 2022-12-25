Christmas Day kai and kindness after a year of 'the world gone mad'

The doors were open at Reload Cafe in Leamington, Cambridge, but owner Jody Joblin, right, wasn’t planning to sell anything. She’s pictured with, from left, Paula Baxter, Garrit Van Dijk, and Joel Retimana.

While most restaurants add a surcharge on Christmas, Jody Joblin wouldn’t even take the regular price – even when customers insisted.

Joblin runs Reload Coffee Shop in Leamington, Cambridge, and opened her doors from 10am to 2pm on Christmas Day for those who are lonely or in a difficult financial situation, to have a coffee, kai and a chat for free.

The food cabinet was filled with everything from salmon orzo salad, to ham and cheese croissant, chicken caesar salad, banoffee slice, and Christmas mince tarts.

Joblin posted about her initiative on Facebook and said it received a good response online, but she started the day waiting anxiously for people to come and eat the food she’d prepared.

Many people wanted to pay but Joblin wouldn’t take it, instead directing their koha to a donation box for the Cambridge Community House.

Prep for the day was begun at 6.15am by Joblin and a friend, with three more volunteer helpers joining at 8am.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Dave Baxter (left), Brodie Baxter and Jill Baxter enjoy their free coffees at the Reload Cafe in Leamington.

“Two of them don’t even work in cafes.

“We have all got something later on in the day but a lot of people came on board when I suggested this idea.”

Joblin hoped to continue the tradition every Christmas.

Norman Jobb was among the first few customers. Despite having a big family spread across Tauranga, Australia, London, and other places, he was celebrating Christmas by himself in Cambridge.

“This is a very nice thing to do, and I think we should all appreciate it greatly.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Norman Job from Cambridge appreciates the cafe’s initiative of free coffee, kai and a conversation.

Meanwhile, 200 Hamiltonians had their lunch tables reserved at St Peters Anglican Church on Sunday, with a line forming outside for those who couldn’t register.

The lunch started at 12.30 pm and organiser Carol Webb said there was a good turnout.

Webb said Covid-19 had been awful and after a year of “the world gone mad”, it was just good to have a shared lunch.

“It is not even so much about the food, it is about people meeting new people, feeling like you are a part of the community, not stuck alone at home.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Carol Webb, right, was the main organser for the Christmas lunch at St Peter's Anglican Cathedral. She’s pictured with Ellen Webb.

Attendees were supposed to register in advance and buy a $5 ticket but Webb said people who turned up on the day would either be offered an empty seat inside – if any remained – or be served a platter.

“We gave some complimentary tickets to the refugee centre, and some other organisations bought tickets too.”

As well as enjoying lunch, guests also sang Christmas carols and gifts were given out.

Webb said the preparation was done in bits and pieces over the last few weeks, but volunteers were “flat out” last week.

“That’s when a lot of people are volunteering last minute, along with last-minute ticket registration, gift donation and wrapping... so the last week is quite hectic.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Tom Kelly serenaded guests on the piano at the shared Christmas lunch at St Peter’s Anglican Cathedral.

“We started letting people know since early November.”

Around 60 volunteers – including two chefs – helped organise the event.

“The Salvation Ermy and GoEco with their Kaivolution initiative helped a lot with food. Some people have been very generous with their time and donations.”