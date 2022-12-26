One person dead, one arrested, after crash on Auckland motorway

One person is dead and another has been arrested after a crash on one of Auckland’s motorways early on Monday, police say.

Emergency crews were called to one-vehicle a crash on State Highway 20, near Mangere, about 3.20am.

Police told motorists to avoid the Puhinui and SH20B onramp and also the Roscommon Rd and Cavendish Dr onramp, which will both be closed.

They asked those driving to the airport via SH20B (Puhinui Rd) to take a route through Papatoetoe and SH20A.

“These diversions will be in place for some time while the scene is investigated,” the spokesperson said.