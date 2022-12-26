'Wear your life jacket' - message from police after Christmas Day tragedy on Christchurch lake

Police search for a person who failed to resurface after a canoe with two onboard capsized on Lake Rua in Christchurch on Christmas Day.

“Wear your life jacket.”

That is the message from police after a canoeist is suspected to have drowned in a Christchurch lake on Christmas Day.

At about lunchtime, the Police National Dive Squad found the body of the missing canoeist at Lake Rua in Roto Kohatu Reserve – a popular destination for walkers, swimmers, kayakers, and jet skiers on the outskirts of McLeans Island in Harewood.

Family had gathered on Monday morning at the reserve to wait for news and police were supporting them, a spokesperson said.

Carly Gooch/Stuff Lake Roto Kotahu on McLeans Island Recreation Area is closed to the public while police search for a missing canoeist.

Two people were in the canoe when it capsized in the man-made fresh water lake about 6.50pm.

One was rescued, but the other failed to resurface after falling into the water.

The immediate area was searched, but the missing person was not found.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Cyclists and vehicles are turned away from accessing the Roto Kohatu Reserve while police search for the missing canoeist.

Search and Rescue officer in charge, Detective Constable Cameron Ellis, couldn’t confirm if the canoeist wore a life jacket, but said the incident was “preventable”.

“Wear your life jacket,” he said.

The lake was about 6 to 7 metres deep, he said.

A council ranger was stationed at the entrance to the reserve to turn people away.