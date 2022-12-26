Overseas tourists return to boost businesses in the south

Jess Sloan and Hugo, 18 months old, with Dani Forde watching children Ava Sloan, 3, and Nikita Gibb, 6, enjoy the waves at Oreti Beach on Boxing Day.

Holiday parks and tourist spots in the south have been boosted by the return of international visitors this summer after two years of Covid-19 border closures.

“The international tourists are definitely back,” Visit Fiordland manager Stu Cordelle said.

Though staff shortages remained an issue for many businesses, the return of overseas visitors had given activity and tour operators, including those at Milford Sound, a financial boost in the busy holiday season.

“It’s all pretty hectic at the moment ... it’s good to see them back,” Cordelle said.

READ MORE:

* Hospitality boss: Immigration NZ 'needs to get arse into gear'

* The spectacular way to see one of New Zealand's most secluded spots

* Mighty Motu Tōtara - high, wide and handsome



“Talking to a few operators, they are stoked because they are going to be full for the next couple of weeks, smiles on faces because the money’s starting to come back in ... they are starting to get back on their feet.”

Pam Yorke, a trustee of the South Catlins Charitable Trust which looks after the Curio Bay Camping Ground in the Catlins, said they had seen more consistent international tourist numbers since mid-November.

However, not as many Kiwis were camping at the park compared to when the borders were closed and many people explored their own country, she said.

Riverton Holiday Park and Camping Ground owner Veronica Wylie said more international visitors were arriving at her park than in the previous two years of Covid-19, but most of the bookings were still New Zealanders.

“It’s always good to see the international travellers back. They are happy to see a new country and they want to do it all ... and in a very short time.”

Bookings at the Riverton park were fairly full through to the new year, but visitor numbers were still less than pre-Covid levels, Wylie said.

Te Anau Top 10 Holiday Park staff member Mara Canciani said the Christmas period was not so busy but the new year period would be.

There were “definitely” more international visitors this summer and it was good to have them back, she said.

“It’s amazing to have people from everywhere, I think it’s really good.”

At the Beach Road Holiday Park in Otatara, near invercargill, owner Arty Shirley said they were getting a lot of campervaners and tenters, and more people from overseas.

A couple of kilometres up the road, at Oreti Beach, several southern families were enjoying themselves on a sunny Boxing Day.

Among them were the Sloan, Forde, Sinclair and Waite families who were together at the beach to have a picnic, catch flounder and give the kids a swim in the ocean.

“It’s great for the kids, nature is the best thing for them,” Steve Sloan said.