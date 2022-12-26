Dolls, queues and discounts at Boxing Day sales, but shopper says prices still high

Shoppers with Christmas cash hit the malls on Monday, including Te Awa Mall at The Base, Hamilton.

Violeta Walker broke open her piggy bank for the Boxing Day sales – but her mum still chipped in to help her get the doll she had her eye on.

Violet’s family was among thousands of shoppers searching for a bargain on the day after Christmas, and had headed to The Base in Hamilton.

Queues of traffic were building up around the shopping centre before midday, as well as up the road at Auckland malls, and Taranaki mall car parks were nearly full.

Violet’s mum Kanesha Walker said the family did not have a specific list of things to buy, but their daughter Violeta was after a doll and son Malachi Walker wanted toy cars.

“We are just looking around and see what we can find... spending the Christmas money pretty much.”

For Hamiltonian Joni, who didn’t give his last name, the shopping spree was “just really average”, compared to last year.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Violeta Walker, centre, had got the most important thing on her list. She’s pictured with, back left, Levi Rangiawhia, dad Jason Rangiawhia, mum Kanesha Walker holding baby Zharaya Rangiawhia, and front left, Malachi Walker.

“It is a bit expensive despite the sale. We were waiting for the Boxing Day deals to buy some basic household items.”

Joni was carrying a large duvet, pillows, clothing, electronic appliances and planning to make a few more purchases, but was disappointed about the discounts.

“I think we are all facing an economic resistance and were counting on the sales to make purchases, but even with the discounts, the prices are high.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Joni, from Hamilton, said he’d been waiting for Boxing Day deals to get household items.

Joni had a mental shopping list based on the things he could afford.

Alongside the more experienced Boxing Day shopping enthusiasts at The Base were first timers the Bayne family.

Bevan and Kelly Bayne had tailored their Christmas gift cards to fit with the Boxing Day sale. So the family was eagerly waiting to cash out.

Mark Taylor/Stuff This was the first foray into Boxing Day shopping at The Base for Bevan, Kelly and Finlay Bayne.

Their son Finlay Bayne was thrilled with the about 30% discount he got on the Ultimate 360 Cricket Helmet and the family said their first time Boxing Day shopping was looking good.

Bevan said they were trying to stick to the shopping list.

“Although the mum here has gone a bit overboard, we are still doing well.

“The rush is quite crazy really.”

Google Maps/Supplied Traffic delays were building around Auckland’s Sylvia Park and Dressmart malls, as shown in this Google map screenshot at 12.20pm.

In Auckland, traffic was extremely slow around Dress Smart retail outlet and Sylvia Park mall in Auckland, as residents flock for Boxing Day Sales.

Google Maps shows traffic around both malls is very slow entering and exiting the mall parking lots.

Car parks at two of Taranaki's biggest shopping complexes were at near capacity, with shoppers shunning the sun for a spell of retail therapy.

By midday, the car park at Centre City shopping mall in New Plymouth was chock-a-block, with the top floor, which is usually empty most days, mostly full.

As a promotion, Centre City offered free parking on Monday to punters looking to score a bargain.

And at The Valley in Waiwhakaiho, with big box retailers like Harvey Norman, Rebel Sport and Briscoes, there was a steady stream of customers through the doors.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Traffic built up around The Base, Hamilton, as shoppers headed for the sales.

In Hamilton, long queues of cars circled The Base and shoppers’ biggest challenge was to find a parking spot.

Arriving about 9.30am, Stefann Mikaio, Caitlin Mikaio and Kristian Ormsby still struggled.

”We had to park all the way on the other side of the mall,” Mikaio said.

They’d held off on Christmas shopping until the sales and, with no list, she planned to wing it, buying “little things that we are needing at the moment”.

“The sales are not bad, but they are kind of just like the normal sales. We did not really miss out on much.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Stefann Mikaio, Caitlin Mikaio, and Kristian Ormsby-Ward put off shopping until Boxing Day in the hope of nabbing a bargain.

The Boxing Day comes on the back of the Christmas rush and Worldline’s latest data showed Friday was a busier shopping day than Christmas Eve.

The peak hour of spending over the past two days was between noon and 1pm on Friday, when there were 650,909 transactions across the Wordline network.

Consumer spending through core retail merchants in Worldline NZ’s payments network (excluding hospitality) was $881 million in the week ending December 17, which was up just 1.9% on the week ending December 17 in 2021 but up 14.6% on the same week in 2019.