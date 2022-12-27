Another tragic Christmas for couple as fire guts house three years after daughter's death

Annette Hunt buried her daughter three years to the day before a house fire forced her, and her daughter's children, to run for their lives.

It was supposed to be a happier Christmas for Annette Hunt's four grandchildren, three years after they lost their mum in a “horrific” car crash.

The presents were wrapped and placed under the tree. Four Santa sacks were ready to be opened on Christmas morning.

“It’s been a bit sad the last couple of years, but this year I thought I'd give that little bit extra because they weren’t getting anything from their mum,” said Hunt.

Two days before Christmas, she heard “an almighty bang” about 5.30am. Moments later, the smoke alarm sounded and she jumped out of bed to discover their Christchurch home was ablaze.

“It was like a war zone,” she said. “We just had to run out the front door. Windows were popping, smoke was billowing out of the roof.”

The fire broke out on December 23, three years to the day that Annette and Mark Hunt buried their daughter Renee Rushton, who’d been killed in a car crash near Gore 10 days earlier.

The couple took in Renee's four children, Ordane, 17, Nation, 13, Race, 12, and Atlas, 6. Their son and his partner also lived at the Avondale property, in a sleep-out.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Annette Hunt at her home in Avondale, which a fire destroyed on Friday, December 23.

All eight escaped the blaze, in part because the family had a fire evacuation plan.

“I opened the lounge door and it was fully engulfed,” Annette Hunt said.

“The heat, the flames, the smoke was pitch black.”

It is thought Christmas tree lights may have started the fire.

The house was gutted. As well as losing the kids’ Christmas presents and many treasured possessions, the Hunts were unable to save their pets – a cat, a turtle and goldfish.

“There was just no time, I couldn't even run back down and get the cat that was in our room.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Annette and Mark Hunt with their grandchildren Race Rushton, Nation Rushton, Atlas Rushton-Hunt and Ordane Hunt.

That night, the family booked a small apartment in a Christchurch holiday park and spent Christmas Day at Annette and Mark’s other daughter’s house in Lincoln.

“I had it so sorted this year, it's just so sad that it's all gone up in flames,” said Hunt, who works in aged care.

“They said Nana, 'look how many presents there are’.”

Christmas has been a difficult time for the Hunt’s since the death of their daughter on December 13, 2019.

Renee, 38, was the passenger of a modified Suzuki Swift thought to have been travelling at 145kmh when it crashed.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Renee Rushton who died on December 13, 2019.

The driver, Simon Charles Te Pairi, was later sentenced to three-and-a-half years' imprisonment for driving dangerously on State Highway 93, Old Coach Rd at Kaiwera.

“I miss her so much,” said Hunt.

“She was such a big part of our life and the way that she died was horrific.

“She didn't survive the crash, her injuries were too horrific, it was just better that she was taken there and then.”

The fire was on the anniversary of Renee’s funeral. Her ashes were in five containers. Three were recovered from the blaze and will be placed in five urns, one for Annette and Mark and one each for the four children.

“We seem to be marking some bad things on the 23rd of December, I just can't believe another thing has happened.”

Despite the fire, the family still had an enjoyable Christmas and the couple have been overwhelmed by support and donations of money, clothes and presents for the children.

“A lot of people delivered stuff to the house, people wrapped up presents for us.”

A Givealittle page has also been launched to help support the family. They will move into rented accommodation while their house is demolished and rebuilt.