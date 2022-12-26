Homicide investigation launched into woman's death at scene of motorway crash ... read more

Camping in the regions? The weather you should expect

17:23, Dec 26 2022
Urenui beach was a popular spot for Taranaki holidaymakers on Boxing Day.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
Urenui beach was a popular spot for Taranaki holidaymakers on Boxing Day.

Kiwis travelling to rural Aotearoa New Zealand should expect warm, but possibly wet, weather for the rest of the week.

However, high pressure over the country could bring showers or thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday, a Metservice spokesperson said.

Here is a breakdown for each region:

Himatangi Beach, Manawatū, has been cleared of driftwood and the beach access was now safe.
Warwick Smith/Stuff
Himatangi Beach, Manawatū, has been cleared of driftwood and the beach access was now safe.

Manawatū

Fine weather over the next couple of days, with Southerlies and possible showers developing in the afternoon of Wednesday.

During the weekend, clouds will come out of the Hill Country, bringing some rain.

Nelson

Possible showers develop early afternoon on Tuesday, with warm weather peaking at 23C.

On Wednesday and Thursday temperatures were expected to go down accompanied by evening showers in Buller.

Fine weather over Picton on Boxing Day.
Matthew Hampson/Marlborough Express
Fine weather over Picton on Boxing Day.

Marlborough

Later at night on Tuesday, odd showers will hit the Marlborough region.

A computer-generated model forecast showed that on Saturday it will be cloudy with light winds and rain.

The model has not been analysed by a meteorologist, who would be able to take into account the orographic effects of the Aotearoa New Zealand landscape, a Metservice spokesperson said.

Jess Sloan and Hugo with Dani Forde watching children Ava Sloan and Nikita Gibb enjoying the waves at Oreti Beach on Boxing Day.
John Hawkins
Jess Sloan and Hugo with Dani Forde watching children Ava Sloan and Nikita Gibb enjoying the waves at Oreti Beach on Boxing Day.

Southland

Fine weather in the first part of the week, with isolated showers.

Heavy rainfall over Fiordland in the early morning of Thursday, lasting until Friday.

Cherie Luxton, who is visiting Taranaki over the Christmas break from Auckland, pulls along niece Frankie Luxton for a bit of fun in the sun at Urenui beach on Boxing Day.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
Cherie Luxton, who is visiting Taranaki over the Christmas break from Auckland, pulls along niece Frankie Luxton for a bit of fun in the sun at Urenui beach on Boxing Day.

Taranaki

The sunniest region in the country will experience fine weather with morning clouds on Tuesday.

No showers were expected for the rest of the week and temperatures might hit 27C in the afternoon.

Nicola Worthington with her daughter Alfie at the Caroline Bay carnival in Timaru.
JOHN BISSET/Stuff
Nicola Worthington with her daughter Alfie at the Caroline Bay carnival in Timaru.

Timaru

Tuesday will be cloudy and rainy in Timaru, but Wednesday and Thursday fine weather will come back to the region, only to leave again for the weekend, with isolated showers on Friday intensifying on Saturday and Sunday.

 