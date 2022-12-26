Camping in the regions? The weather you should expect
Kiwis travelling to rural Aotearoa New Zealand should expect warm, but possibly wet, weather for the rest of the week.
However, high pressure over the country could bring showers or thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday, a Metservice spokesperson said.
Here is a breakdown for each region:
Manawatū
Fine weather over the next couple of days, with Southerlies and possible showers developing in the afternoon of Wednesday.
During the weekend, clouds will come out of the Hill Country, bringing some rain.
Nelson
Possible showers develop early afternoon on Tuesday, with warm weather peaking at 23C.
On Wednesday and Thursday temperatures were expected to go down accompanied by evening showers in Buller.
Marlborough
Later at night on Tuesday, odd showers will hit the Marlborough region.
A computer-generated model forecast showed that on Saturday it will be cloudy with light winds and rain.
The model has not been analysed by a meteorologist, who would be able to take into account the orographic effects of the Aotearoa New Zealand landscape, a Metservice spokesperson said.
Southland
Fine weather in the first part of the week, with isolated showers.
Heavy rainfall over Fiordland in the early morning of Thursday, lasting until Friday.
Taranaki
The sunniest region in the country will experience fine weather with morning clouds on Tuesday.
No showers were expected for the rest of the week and temperatures might hit 27C in the afternoon.
Timaru
Tuesday will be cloudy and rainy in Timaru, but Wednesday and Thursday fine weather will come back to the region, only to leave again for the weekend, with isolated showers on Friday intensifying on Saturday and Sunday.