Camping in the regions? The weather you should expect

Urenui beach was a popular spot for Taranaki holidaymakers on Boxing Day.

Kiwis travelling to rural Aotearoa New Zealand should expect warm, but possibly wet, weather for the rest of the week.

However, high pressure over the country could bring showers or thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday, a Metservice spokesperson said.

Here is a breakdown for each region:

Warwick Smith/Stuff Himatangi Beach, Manawatū, has been cleared of driftwood and the beach access was now safe.

Manawatū

Fine weather over the next couple of days, with Southerlies and possible showers developing in the afternoon of Wednesday.

During the weekend, clouds will come out of the Hill Country, bringing some rain.

Nelson

Possible showers develop early afternoon on Tuesday, with warm weather peaking at 23C.

On Wednesday and Thursday temperatures were expected to go down accompanied by evening showers in Buller.

Matthew Hampson/Marlborough Express Fine weather over Picton on Boxing Day.

Marlborough

Later at night on Tuesday, odd showers will hit the Marlborough region.

A computer-generated model forecast showed that on Saturday it will be cloudy with light winds and rain.

The model has not been analysed by a meteorologist, who would be able to take into account the orographic effects of the Aotearoa New Zealand landscape, a Metservice spokesperson said.

John Hawkins Jess Sloan and Hugo with Dani Forde watching children Ava Sloan and Nikita Gibb enjoying the waves at Oreti Beach on Boxing Day.

Southland

Fine weather in the first part of the week, with isolated showers.

Heavy rainfall over Fiordland in the early morning of Thursday, lasting until Friday.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Cherie Luxton, who is visiting Taranaki over the Christmas break from Auckland, pulls along niece Frankie Luxton for a bit of fun in the sun at Urenui beach on Boxing Day.

Taranaki

The sunniest region in the country will experience fine weather with morning clouds on Tuesday.

No showers were expected for the rest of the week and temperatures might hit 27C in the afternoon.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Nicola Worthington with her daughter Alfie at the Caroline Bay carnival in Timaru.

Timaru

Tuesday will be cloudy and rainy in Timaru, but Wednesday and Thursday fine weather will come back to the region, only to leave again for the weekend, with isolated showers on Friday intensifying on Saturday and Sunday.