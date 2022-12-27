Stabbing victim stable following surgery after assault at popular Taranaki beach spot

Police are investigating after a man suffered critical injuries following a stabbing at Waitara's Marine Park on Tuesday morning.

A man taken to hospital in a critical condition after being stabbed at a popular Taranaki beach spot is recovering after urgent surgery.

A 57-year-old man suffered a stab wound during an incident at Waitara’s Marine Park on Tuesday about 4.40am.

The incident remains under investigation, and an area of interest connected to the assault was cordoned off and guarded by police. The cordon had since been lifted.

A Te Whatu Ora Taranaki spokesperson said the stabbing victim, who was from Waitara, underwent surgery and was in a stable condition.

He had been in the intensive care unit, but was due to be transferred onto a general ward, the spokesperson said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Police officers guarded the scene at Marine Park in Waitara following the alleged stabbing of a 57-year-old man.

Marine Park, which overlooks the Waitara river and provides access to the surf beach, is a popular spot for fishing, surfing, and picnicking.

Detective senior sergeant Byron Reid said work was under way to investigate the attack.

He said police were notified of the stabbing by ambulance staff, and an area where the serious assault was believed to have taken place had been cordoned off.

Uniformed officers were stationed nearby in order to protect the scene.

Deena Coster/Stuff Police guarded a cordon surrounding the scene of a stabbing at Waitara's Marine Park which left a man needing urgent surgery on Tuesday morning.

No arrests had been made, he said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Hato Hone St John said it was notified of the incident about 4.40am, and an ambulance and a rapid response unit was sent to the scene.

The patient was assessed, before being taken to Taranaki Base hospital in a serious condition, the statement says.

Two cars, a white BMW and a silver VW, along with a white van were included in the area cordoned off by police and empty alcohol bottles were seen on a picnic table in the vicinity as well.