Invercargill's new CBD 'heart' praised as retail spending rises in province

​

John Hawkins/Stuff Holiday shoppers enjoy the new Invercargill Central development in the city’s CBD this week.

Southlanders have spent millions more dollars in core retail stores this summer than during the same time last year, figures show.

Southland Business Chamber chief executive Sheree Carey said it was great to see Southlanders supporting local after what had been a tough time for the retail and hospitality sectors through Covid-19.

The city’s new “heart”, in the form of the multi-million dollar Invercargill Central development, had made a difference, she believed.

“People now have a destination to shop in and around. It’s awesome to see it all come together in time for the busy holiday period.”

READ MORE:

* Inflation hit our Christmas shopping, economist says

* Central Christchurch buzzing with what may be a record Christmas shop

* Shoppers splashed out on alcohol for New Year's, data shows



Worldline [formerly Paymark] figures show in-store card spending on Boxing Day in Southland’s core retail merchants, minus hospitality, totalled $1.9m - an increase of 15% on 2021; well above the national average 2.6% increase.​

The Southland Boxing Day spend was also above the 2019 Boxing Day spend in the province, by 2%.​

For the 42 days up to December 24, core retail spending through the Worldline network in Southland totalled $123.3m - a 6.2% increase on 2021, whereas the national average was a 0.7% drop.

H&J Smith department store chief executive John Green said its figures were similar to the Worldline figures for Southland in the lead-up to Christmas.

“We [H&Js] had a strong November and equally December has been as good as we would have reasonably hoped, certainly stronger than we anticipated,” he said.

There had been a shift in spending towards apparel and beauty products, “personal gifts rather than the larger gifts this year”, he said.

Southland was well-placed due to its rural-based economy and new industries coming onstream, he said.

Also chairman of the Invercargill inner-city governance group, Green said lots of people had been visiting the new Invercargill Central development in the CBD, which was due for completion in March.

Nearby shops, including H&Js, were benefiting from the extra foot traffic.

“There’s no question the city centre is now strengthening; the combined development is having the desired effect. I think it’s looking great, and I think it’s an environment the public will be incredibly proud of.”

A snapshot of Worldline figures in the hospitality sector also shows a jump in spending in Southland compared to last year.

Card spending at Southland hospitality merchants during the 7-days ending December 17 was $7.8m – a 41% increase on the same time in 2021 [double the national average] and a 1.6% increase on 2019.

Green said the big increase in the hospitality spend was understandable given at the same time in 2021 New Zealand was under the Covid-19 traffic light system and vaccination certificate rules. ​