Whale of a fishing tale an 'amazingly freaky' experience

Three friends were fishing just off the coast at holiday hotspot Kaiteriteri on December 23, when they had a close encounter with a 7m long whale.

A group of fishers were not expecting to meet a whale – let alone hitch a ride with one – when they headed out from Kaiteriteri, near Nelson.

The three men had anchored their boat just south of the popular summer destination on Friday , when they encountered the approximately seven metre long whale.

One of the trio, Motueka man Tamanui Uerata​, said they set off from the main beach to a spat farm area to try to catch kingfish at about 6pm.

Having no luck, they moved into shallower water, about 20 metres deep on the Kaiteriteri side of the farms – set the anchor and got a few lines in the water.

READ MORE:

* Orca ushering attempt abandoned after three hours

* Cairns hidden gem: Swimming with dwarf minke whales

* 'Like hitting a brick wall': Aussie boaties collide with whale five times their size



Then they heard a big splash behind the boat.

“We turned around, and the water was all disturbed.”

Thinking it might be a kingfish, the men “threw a few lures out”.

But then a whale surfaced in front of them – spouting water out of its blowhole.

“We’re looking about a metre or two off the front of the boat.

“It was pretty cool. We were kind of buzzing out”

Tamanui Uerata The sudden appearance of a 7-metre long whale gave three fishing mates some adrenaline-filled moments off the coast of Kaiteriteri, near Nelson.

They soon realised how big the animal was – that they took for a humpback whale – when it went under the front of the five-metre long boat and “popped up” at the back, with its tail still visible at the front, Uerata said.

“We all probably had the same thought ... if that tail comes up and he decides to flip us then we’re going for a swim.”

Things became even more nerve-racking when the whale started circling the boat, and got caught on a fishing line and the anchor line.

“The boat started turning. The size of this thing aye, we were completely at its mercy. Whatever this whale wanted to do with us, it was going to do.”

But after a few minutes of the whale “cruising around”, the trio managed to free it, and they swiftly left the area.

In his 10-plus years as a recreational fisher in the area, he hadn’t seen anything like this, Uerata said.

He described the experience as ”amazingly freaky”.

“Looking back, it was pretty awesome, but when it caught our lines, things got pretty real pretty quick.

“I always thought if I ever saw a whale out in the ocean if I was real close, I’d get in and have a swim with it, but nah.

“Realising how big they actually are, that changed my mind real quick.”

WHALEWATCHINGSYDNEY.COM.AU/Facebook The whale could have been a humpback, like the one here off Sydney, or a southern right whale.

General manager of environmental organisation, Project Jonah, Daren Glover said it was hard to tell from the video if the whale was a humpback or a southern right whale.

“Either way, these are both large species of whale which are known to swim past and come close to our shores.”

It was quite unusual to see either in New Zealand’s coastal waters at this time of year, he said.

“They would normally be further south, and being in the Tasman Bay, we hope it can find its way out.

“This is a reminder for everyone spending time on the water that we do have these amazing creatures in our waters, and to be aware of what's around them at all times when out in the boat.”

He asked anyone who found a whale or dolphin in distress, to immediately call Project Jonah on 0800 494 253 or the Department of Conservation on 0800 362468 for assistance.