Central Otago the South Island's hot spot to welcome in the New Year

If you’re in Christchurch this week, Thursday is the day for the beach.

After a drizzly 19C Tuesday and 20C forecast for Wednesday, MetService is predicting a sweltering hot Thursday forecast of 31C.

But the heat will be short-lived.

Friday, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are set to be “remarkably cooler” with highs of 19C and 20C predicted, according to MetService.

For those welcoming 2023 beyond the city, things are not too much brighter in holiday favourite Kaiteriteri, which is forecasted to be one of the cloudiest places in the country this weekend.

The popular spot has been well booked for the holidays since May and is at full capacity until the end of January.

A high pressure system across the country is on the move, feeding moisture along the eastern part of the country and will move to the top of the South Island by New Year’s Day.

MetService forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlan said the popular Nelson region “looks to be one of the cloudier places in the country, which is quite ironic because they tend to have some of the best weather”.

The expected temperature remains warm in the Nelson region, seeing in the new year with 22C days.

Meanwhile, those spending their break lakeside will feel the heat, with Wānaka and Twizel both welcoming almost 30C temperatures this weekend.

Makgabutlane said across the South Island, “it looks like that southern lakes area will have the warmest start to the year in the New Year”.

Wānaka is expected to hit 28C on Sunday January 1, and is forecast for high 20Cs the first week of 2023.

Central Otago’s holiday hotspot Queenstown could see showers in the build-up to New Year’s celebrations but should clear in the evening periods and welcome a higher than average New Year's Day.

Makgabutlane said around this time of year Queenstown normally gets low 20C temperatures, but is expecting a warmer 25C New Year’s Eve and Day.

On the West Coast, Westport was in for a high of 22C and some rain on Saturday.

Those relaxing in Southland over the New Year period will welcome mid 20Cs weather with just some afternoon showers forecasts for inland areas, which “at anytime of the year is quite warm for Southland”.