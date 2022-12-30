Christchurch bar Dux Central gets 'hall pass' for NYE music, while noise-complaint neighbour is out of town

Dux Central are thankful the bar got a waiver for their New Year’s Eve party from noise-intolerant neighbour Sid McAuley.

Live music at Dux Central on New Year’s Eve has been given the go-ahead by a noise-averse neighbour, who will be out of town.

But it’s the only rowdy event Sid McAuley has given the central Christchurch bar a “hall pass” for.

The Dux annually hosts a New Year’s Eve and Christmas Eve party, two solstices and two equinox parties, but three had to be canned this year, including Christmas Eve, Herrick said.

The bar asked McAuley earlier in the year about upcoming events.

Dux operations manager Ross Herrick said the response was that McAuley could “live with” raising the roof on New Year’s Eve, but with the rest, “I reckon you stick with 60 decibels”.

McAuley has mostly silenced the bar with complaints the noise was breaching the 60 decibel limit.

The businessman previously told Stuff he vowed to “spend any money that’s required” and take legal action to ensure Dux Central on Lichfield St did not resume live music gigs.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Operations Manager Ross Herrick is “looking forward to a good party” this New Year’s at Dux Central.

He complained to the Christchurch City Council about the noise and sent a letter from his “solicitors and barristers” stating the bar was breaching the limit.

“I am not going to have my personal life messed about by some hick bar,” he said.

In a twist, it emerged that McAuley’s own firm Coolpak Coolstore had “breached” Selwyn District Council’s night-time noise limits at its 24-hour facility in Rolleston’s industrial park, Izone.

Ditching the Christmas Eve party was “a big one”, Herrick said, as it was a longstanding tradition of the bar’s, especially during its time as the Dux de Lux in the Christchurch Arts Centre.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The Christchurch Dux Central has had to can many of its traditional annual events due to complaints from nearby neighbour Sid McAuley, who says the bar breaches the legal limits of 60 decibels.

“Christmas was even bigger than New Year’s Eve. It became the place to meet, the Dux was a constant, everyone knew it.”

Save Our Venues spokesperson Taylor MacGregor said the group was working with councils around the country, including the Christchurch City Council, to find solutions to the increasingly fraught co-existence of residential living and inner city nightlife.

“They all recognise there is a lot of space to improve.”

Herrick said he hoped to meet with McAuley once he returned to Christchurch to try to come to an arrangement that suited both.

“He is open to meeting once he gets back. What that looks like, I don’t know. It may or may not come to anything, we can only be optimistic.”

As for New Year’s Eve, Herrick said he was “thankful” and appreciated the “hall pass”.

“We’re looking forward to a good party.”