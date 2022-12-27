Two deaths recorded in Christmas holiday toll so far

Two people have been killed on New Zealand’s roads so far during the holiday period.

Police said as of December 27, there were two road deaths recorded since the Christmas and New Year period began at 4pm on Friday, December 23 – one each for in Manawatū/Whanganui and Northland.

The holiday period ends at 6am on Wednesday, January 4.

A person died in a single-vehicle crash on Rongotea Rd near Palmerston North at about 12.20am on December 24, marking the first fatal crash of the holidays. Later that day, another was killed in a crash in Port Whangārei on Kotata Rise at 10.10pm.

Elsewhere in the country on that day, three people were hospitalised with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash on the Edendale-Woodlands Highway in Southland at 7.20pm, while another was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a crash involving a motorbike on Cook Drive in Whitianga at 6.40pm.

In Auckland, a 19-year-old woman died at the scene on State Highway 20 near Mangere on Boxing Day at 3.24am, but police said she was not considered a part of the road toll at this point.

A homicide inquiry had been launched and a 20-year-old man was charged with kidnapping, driving while forbidden and refusing an officer’s request for blood following the incident.

A man was also killed in a vehicle fire in north Taranaki on Boxing Day about 7.20am on State Highway 3/Mokau Rd, and police are looking for sightings of a white Nissan Navara travelling from Bell Block to Mimi from 6.30am that day. This death is also not part of the road toll.

Ministry of Transport figures also showed the road toll for the year to date stands at a provisional 366 – the worst since 2019. Last year’s Christmas holiday period road toll was 17, a figure which police called as “tragic and disappointing”.