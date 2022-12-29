Boxing Day ute fire death 'unusual' but not being investigated as homicide

Police continue to investigate the cause of a ute fire which resulted in the death of a man on a section of State Highway 3 in north Taranaki on Boxing Day. (File photo)

The death of an Auckland man after a ute fire on a stretch of State Highway 3 in north Taranaki has “unusual” elements, but is not being investigated as a homicide, police say.

On Monday, about 7.20am, on Mokau Rd near Mimi, Kulbir Singh, 30, suffered critical burn injuries after a blaze involving a white Nissan Navara ute.

He was airlifted to Waikato Hospital by the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter, where he later died.

Taranaki CIB staff are investigating the death on behalf of the coroner.

On Thursday, detective senior sergeant Byron Reid said the case was not being investigated as a homicide, but it involved some “unusual circumstances, and we need to find out what’s happened to this man.”

Formal identification procedures still needed to be completed before the man’s name would be released to the public.

Police previously asked for anyone who may have seen the white ute travelling from Bell Block to the Mimi area on Boxing Day from about 6.30am.

Reid said there had been some response to this appeal, which was always appreciated, but he asked for anyone else with information to come forward.

Meanwhile, no arrests had been made after a 57-year-old man was stabbed at Marine Park in Waitara during the early hours of Tuesday morning, and the police investigation was ongoing.

Reid said the victim remained in hospital following surgery, and faced a “long and slow recovery”.

Anyone with information about the fatal ute fire, can contact police on 105 referencing the file number 221226/0900.