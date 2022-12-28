Southland is set to sizzle today - will it reach 30 degrees?

Southland’s rivers, lakes and beaches could be busy today as temperatures are forecast to reach the high 20’s. (File photo)

Keep the sunscreen and hats handy if you’re in Southland today – temperatures are forecast to reach the high 20s in the province.

MetService duty forecaster Mmathapelu Makagabutlane said temperatures across the province would be eight to 10 degrees warmer than usual today for this time of the year.

“Southland is expecting a warm day and everyone should get in the high 20s, maybe not into the 30s in most areas,’’ she said.

Invercargill was expected to reach a high of 27 degrees, and it could get to 28 degrees in Gore, Te Anau and Lumsden.

Even better news – there is no thunderstorm warning in place.

“The upper atmosphere is stable, so there won’t be thunderstorms developing today,’’ she said.

The warm weather could be short-lived though, with a front hitting Southland later on Thursday.

“The first part of the day will be warmer but there’s a front coming through which could bring some rain and showers. It will still reach the mid-20’s though,’’ she said.

Southlanders may head for the beach or river today and police are asking them to stay safe in the water.

Stuff Kids playing at Oreti Beach Invercargill. (File photo)

A police spokesperson said over the course of 2022, the Police National Dive Squad had been called out to assist with several searches for missing divers, swimmers or boaties, and many of those searches involved recovering people to return to their loved ones rather than getting them home safe.

“This is not the outcome anyone wants,’’ the spokesperson said.

“We want everyone to come home to their whānau after a day enjoying the water. Whether diving, swimming or boating, it is vital that you avoid alcohol. Alcohol and water don’t mix and can have fatal consequences.’’

Statistics from Water Safety New Zealand shows last year there were 90 drownings – the worst year since 2011.