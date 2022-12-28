Wairarapa community rallies around family after death of young woman with rare brain condition

Grace Yeats died on Tuesday, ten years after contracting a rare disease that left her paralysed.

Carterton mayor Ron Mark is expecting the local community to rally behind the family of Grace Yeats who has died a decade after she was diagnosed with a devastating brain illness.

The 20 year-old died on Tuesday after ten years living with a rare form of severe basal ganglia necrosis that left her paralysed and unable to talk.

Her mother, Tracy Thomas​ announced her daughter had died after being unwell for several weeks.

“I am heartbroken to let you all know that my beautiful baby passed peacefully this morning, safe in her bed as the morning sun first touched her face. No more pain, no more spasms, no more suffering. Dance and cartwheel my love xxxxx.”

Mark expected the funeral on Friday would be a big one and he said the story of Yeats and her battle with the rare disease had touched many people in the Carterton community.

“We are all thinking of her and her family at this time.”

PIERS FULLER/STUFF Tracy Thomas and her daughter Grace Yeats, who suffered from a rare brain disease in 2017.

He said her mother had fought hard for her daughter and he knew she would be devastated.

Despite the nature of her illness, Yeats had brought a lot of joy to the community.

“There were moments of joy and happiness but it has been a difficult time for the family," Mark said.

In 2014, Grace Yeats got to meet her idol Taylor Swift in Auckland.

Mark first encountered Yeats when he was an MP and organised a game involving the Parliamentary rugby team as a fundraiser.

Having lost a daughter himself, Mark said he had always had sympathy for Thomas.

“It has been a nightmare for her. None of us, as parents, would want to be put through that but Grace was a lovely person and she touched a lot of souls.”

Ten-year-old Grace came home from school with a headache and a sore throat in May 2012. She was taken to Masterton Hospital, where doctors quickly realised there was something seriously wrong and she was sent to Starship Hospital by helicopter.

For months, her illness was a mystery as she became paralysed and lost the ability to talk.

Eventually she became one of only a handful of people worldwide to be diagnosed with the rare form of severe basal ganglia necrosis.

Grace Yeats in 2012.

The Carterton community rallied to support Yeats, who played hockey, Rippa rugby and athletics before becoming ill.

By 2016, she had amazed her family by teaching herself how to communicate and even learnt to use an iPad programme to communicate in French.

“She's super, super brave, I'm very proud," her mother said in 2016.

Chris Skelton In 2013,the Parliamentary rugby team travelled to Carterton to play against The Grace XV in a charity rugby game to raise money for the rehabilitation of 11-year-old Grace Yeats.

Her family had to do extensive fund-raising to make sure she received therapy and to have her room remodelled.

Amongst the tributes on her tribute page was one from Delphine Pay​ who said Yeats could light up a room. Her daughter Hanna​ had gone to school with Grace.

“Grace was an awesome friend to Hanna and I know that she will miss her dreadfully. Fly high beautiful girl.”

A Givealittle page has been set up to help cover funeral-related expenses.