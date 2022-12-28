'$3000 retail in one arm swoop' - shopkeeper suspects same youths responsible for six smash-and-grabs over Christmas period

Jamie Guest got woken at 2.30am on Boxing Day - which was to be one of the busiest shopping days of the year - by the alarm company saying there had been a break-in at his Propaganda Clothing, Streetwear and Skate shop on Rangiora’s High St.

A business owner targeted in a series of smash-and-grabs across Greater Christchurch is considering closing for good.

Six businesses were hit over the Christmas period – and one suspects it was the same group of youths each time based on their modus operandi and the clothing and disguises they wore.

The targets were an Addington vape store on Christmas Eve, two Rangiora shops on Boxing Day and a supermarket, pub and sushi shop in Lyttelton on Tuesday.

In the early hours of Boxing Day four offenders broke into Propaganda Clothing, Streetwear and Skate on Rangiora’s High St.

For Jess and Jamie Guest, it was their worst worry realised. They got woken at 2.30am by the alarm company saying there had been a break-in.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Propaganda Clothing owner Jamie Guest stands in his shop in Rangiora. The store was hit by smash and grab thieves on Boxing Day.

The store’s CCTV footage showed four offenders in hoodies, caps and gloves climbing through the broken glass of the sliding doors. They took sunglasses, motorbike glasses, caps, and cleared racks of sweaters and jackets.

“That was over $3000 retail in one arm swoop,” Jess Guest said.

She said they appeared “very young”.

After reading stories of other businesses hit in the preceding and following days, including Hukka vape store in Addington and three stores in Lyttelton, she suspected the smash-and-grabs were carried out by the same group, especially after seeing CCTV footage from Hukka.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Burglars smashed their way into the Lyttelton SuperValue supermarket, but not before one struck themselves with a rebounding thrown rock.

The smallest offender had similar movements in both videos, she said.

A silver car could be seen parked outside both Propaganda and Hukka during the burglaries, she said.

“We’re pretty sure it’s the same stolen car in the video.”

Police said two stores on Rangiora’s High St were broken into on Monday.

“The offenders were using a stolen vehicle which was seen by police some time later in Christchurch. An attempt was made to stop it, but it fled.”

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing, which includes reviewing CCTV footage.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Hukka vape store on Lincoln Road. The owner is considering closing for good after yet another burglary.

Hukka vape store in Addington fell victim on Christmas Eve about 4am. It was the third burglary at the shop in as many months, owner Rishabh Kumar said.

”Every month we’ve had a break in.”

He said it seemed like the smash-and-grabs were similar each time, including the items the offenders wore, how they got in, and the method of smashing cabinets.

This time, the four offenders tried to break the glass doors with physical force and tools, including a wrench.

That didn’t work, so they went away – then returned 10 minutes later with rocks.

The till was stolen along with vape juice and disposable vape devices, he said.

Kumar said he was taking stock of three months of losses and considering closing down permanently.

”We’re planning to shut down the store permanently... it’s not working out for us, it’s too quiet, plus these [raids].”

After the Lyttelton burglaries on Tuesday, a police dog team tracked and found two suspects in Woolston.

Investigators were working to determine whether they were the offenders, a spokesperson said.