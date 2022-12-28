Covid-19 brings a miserable festive season for some, but optimism virus wave has peaked

Dr Bryan Betty speaks about people who have Covid and refuse antiviral treatment. The treatments are intended to keep people out of hospital if they are at risk of severe covid.

It was a blue Christmas for many households and the party could be over for New Year as the second Covid-19 wave continues to affect people’s plans.

With the latest Ministry of Health data suggesting a decline in cases, epidemiologist Dr Michael Baker was optimistic the current wave may have peaked, but warned people not to be complacent.

Nationally, 32,010​ new cases were reported across Aotearoa in the week before Christmas – down from​ 42,740 new cases reported on December 19. In Canterbury, there were 3476 reported cases in the week ending December 25 and the latest ESR Canterbury testing results for the week recorded 606 cases per day.

Modellers said it was likely this wave will be nearing, or reaching, a peak in cases in the week of Christmas.

Te Whatu Ora confirmed Christchurch Hospital currently has 38 inpatients with Covid-19 and 47 patients across Canterbury - similar to numbers prior to Christmas.

However, the hospital continues to be hit hard by the virus with 475 medical staff off sick as at December 23, and 153 of those reporting they had Covid-19.

During the peak of the Omicron wave in June, the hospital had 200 staff sick with Covid-19 every day for over a fortnight.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Holidaymakers are being advised to carry RAT tests and be prepared.

For Harmony Horan’s Rolleston family, the virus has come at the worst time of year. Her husband and son tested positive on Christmas Eve.

Instead of joining Horan’s family for a meal, the pair were forced to isolate in their bedrooms and her husband had to miss his family’s get-together the next day.

Horan hopes she won’t be the next re-infected after the family previously caught the virus in March on her son’s tenth birthday.

Ben Jamie’s Christmas Day was ruined after he and his partner tested positive. Initially they thought they were suffering from hayfever, but soon Jamie’s partner had severe vomiting and diarrhoea.

“I nearly took her to hospital.”

Supplied Dr Michael Baker describes the current situation as “unpredictable”.

The Christchurch couple first caught the virus in March from Jamie’s 8-year-old daughter.

The pair were looking forward to some much-needed family time over the festive break, but instead were holed up at home feeling miserable.

“It’s ruined my holidays.”

Baker described the current wave as unpredictable due to it being the first summer New Zealand had experienced widespread community infection.

“It pays to be cautious.”

Over Christmas, Baker attended indoor events where all participants were required to have a negative Covid-19 test result.

Choosing a well-ventilated venue for indoor gatherings could be prudent, as could wearing a mask in situations where there wasn’t good ventilation, he said.

Meanwhile, holiday hotspots will be hoping the virus doesn’t dampen business following two difficult summers.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Te Whatu Ora is advising holidaymakers to take a Covid-19 kit with them.

Top 10 Holiday Parks Group chief executive David Ovendale said while there had been some cancellations, they couldn’t say definitively if Covid-19 had been the cause.

Ovendale said new bookings quickly replaced cancellations and all the holiday parks were busy.

Staff would operate on split shift protocols should anyone get the virus, he said.

Becky Hickmott, Canterbury senior responsible officer for system pressures at Te Whatu Ora advised holidaymakers to prepare for Covid-19 by taking a kit that contains RAT tests, hand sanitiser and masks.

University of Auckland computational biologist and Covid-19 modeller David Welch estimates the true number of reinfections is about 50% of current cases, across the population.