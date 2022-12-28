Serious crash on Desert Road thought to involve eight people

It appears two vehicles collided near Tree Trunk Gorge Rd on SH1, police said.

At least one person is in hospital after a crash on the Desert Road.

And motorists on State Highway 1 in Tongariro National Park at Taupō should expect delays, police say.

Police understood eight people were involved in the crash about 1.40pm on Wednesday.

Initial indications suggest two vehicles collided near Tree Trunk Gorge Rd, police said.

Information on injuries remains mixed as police said at least one person had serious injuries, but Hato Hone St John said a patient flown to Palmerston North Hospital was in moderate condition.

St John sent one helicopter, one ambulance, and one first response unit to the crash.

Police said traffic management was in place “but there are delays while emergency services work at the scene and clear debris”.

Drivers are urged to take care.