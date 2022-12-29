'Damn good shake' for Waikato and Auckland with M3.9 earthquake in Te Aroha

The quake struck just before 7am, startling people in bed, at home, and in the cow sheds (Stuff graphic).

A M3.9 earthquake shook people awake across the Waikato and Auckland.

Geonet received more than 5000 felt reports from the shallow quake that hit 5km south of Te Aroha at 6.56am on Thursday.

Glenda Bailey was working on the computer in Te Aroha and thought someone shot at the chair.

“It was a damn good shake.”

“It got louder and louder, and I wondered what the hell was going on.

“My son and grandchildren who were in the cow shed felt it too. It was definitely a wake-up call for many.”

The region has low seismic activity with only four earthquakes larger than M3 between Tauranga and Hamilton in the past ten years, according to GeoNet.

RNZ The massive Alpine Fault is due for another big earthquake and scientists have been drawing up a scenario of what the devastation would look like. (First published May 2018)

Thursday’s quake was the area’s largest shake since 2014 and a good reminder, GeoNet said, that earthquakes can happen anywhere in New Zealand so it pays to be prepared.

Across the region in Ōtorohanga, Shayna Richards thought a truck was making her house move.

Living on State Highway 3, they’re used to heavy vehicles making their presence felt.

“I thought it was just another truck that was passing by ... until my bed was still rolling after the truck was well gone.

“I just kind of sat up and went, well that was definitely more than a truck going past.”

Just 80 km northeast, Shelly Conder in Morrinsville said it was “pretty” scary.

“The whole house shook and woke my partner up, I have never seen him move so fast.

“I was expecting there to be cracks in the house or courtyard, but thankfully not.

“My daughter-in-law grabbed her daughter out of her highchair and called out to my son ‘Quick babe, there's an earthquake’."

Earthquakes are somewhat uncommon in the area, but GNS Science seismologist John Riscau it’s a good reminder that, in New Zealand, "you can still get larger and damaging earthquakes no matter you are”.

“Most earthquakes don't actually occur on any known fault line or a fault line we have mapped before. This is assuredly the case with this one too.

“In fact, the earthquake that occurs on a fault line that is mapped before, those are generally going to be larger earthquakes, of M5.5 and above. Those are the ones that we have mapped before because you need to have a fairly big fault line and quite a bit of movement on it before we can map them.”

Tom Lee/Stuff The earthquake hit 5km south of Te Aroha at 6.56am on Thursday (file photo).

Although it was not possible to predict earthquakes, Riscau said by far the most likely scenario for the particular area was an M3.9 earthquake or maybe a couple more slow aftershocks, but that was about it.

“Certain places will have more earthquakes, like around Wellington region or East Coast, because that’s where there are weaker spots and the crater stress is building up, and as you get further away from the (tectonic) plate boundary – which is North West and Waikato, you get fewer earthquakes.

“But the stress can still build up, and occasionally you will get the earthquakes.

“I wouldn’t be concerned that it could be a sign of a bigger earthquake.”

New Zealand sits on the boundary between the Australian Plate and the Pacific Plate – the North Island is part of the Australian Plate, and the Pacific Plate pushes or subducts the Australian Plate.

As two plates are colliding and pushing past one another, it creates the trashes in the crust itself, explains Riscau.

“South Island is the opposite and most of the island is part of Pacific Plate and the Australian Plate is trying to push.”

Share your experience of Thursday’s quake in the comments below.