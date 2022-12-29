All Saints' preservation project awaits final designs

The breakthrough that will see Palmerston North's All Saints' church building preserved came in July, 2022.

A compromise over a church door helped save Palmerston North’s All Saints’ church from the threat of demolition.

The breakthrough came in July, after the Anglican church guardians backed away from an ambitious design wrapping a new glazed entrance foyer around the front of the historic building.

The 106-year-old building had been closed to the public since 2013 because it was earthquake prone.

However, an application for resource consent to strengthen it, demolish the baptistery wall and create the new central entrance were thrown out in their entirety after commissioners’ hearing.

READ MORE:

* Church stung with opposition costs to its own upgrade plan

* All Saints Church parish running out of options to preserve the building

* Consent denied for All Saints' Church preservation plan



Bishop’s warden Dan Pitchforth said there was “a bit of humbleness involved” during Environment Court-ordered mediation leading to an agreement to build an add-on entrance and gathering space to the side of the historic brick building.

The alternative design from Susie Elms at Chapple Architecture came from city architect David Chapple’s bottom drawer.

SUPPLIED A new perspective on Palmerston North's All Saints' church shows a new entrance foyer to the side that will be constructed as the building is earthquake strengthened.

Chapple said he had long believed the church had been too ambitious with the design put forward for resource consent.

He said he could not imagine that Heritage New Zealand would allow such a significant alteration to the building.

“The historic people kept on saying, show us an alternative.”

Chapple said the church had earlier bypassed his suggested plans, which he acknowledged were “not as spectacular”.

However, they satisfied the need to create a new entrance, for a gathering space out of the weather, and allowed the necessary strengthening work to go ahead.

Supplied Earlier concept plans for Palmerston North's All Saints' church enhancements were rejected after a resource consent hearing.

Pitchforth said when the agreement was reached that the parish was delighted it would be allowed to preserve the “beloved” building, with its iconic tower that stands sentinel across from the corner of The Square.

Those views of the frontage would be retained with the new entrance tucked more discreetly to the side of the building furtherest from The Square.

Work on the project has disappeared from public view since the breakthrough was announced in July.

Pitchforth said the focus was on developing more detailed plans to submit for building consent.

He said that needed to progress before the church could begin fundraising.

It had already spent some $750,000 in nine years to get this far.

The latest estimate for the strengthening and enhancement project was around $14 million.