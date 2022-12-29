Annual drowning figures the worst in over a decade

Varun Chand was said to be a good swimmer, but drowned while canoeing on a lake with his 7-year-old daughter on Christmas Day.

New Zealand has hit its worst annual drowning rate in a decade – with three days of the year left.

Provisional statistics from Water Safety New Zealand show 91 preventable drownings in 2022.

Recent deaths include a 69-year-old American tourist who was found unresponsive after snorkelling at popular north Auckland beach Goat Island on Wednesday.

Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and the incident will be referred to the coroner, a police spokesperson said.

Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust has placed a rāhui over the Cape Rodney-Okakari Point (Goat Island) Marine Reserve.

The organisation is asking swimmers, surfers, divers, boaties and those using other watercraft to use an alternative area until the rāhui is lifted at 7pm on Saturday, December 31.

There was also a fatality in the Waikato River, near Huka Falls, Water Safety NZ chief executive Daniel Gerrard​ said.

There have not been 91 drownings in a year since 2011. There were 90 in 2021 and the 10-year average is 80.

A behaviour-change campaign is needed, particularly to reach men aged 55 and over, Gerrard said.

“It’s about getting out and having an amazing time fishing, diving and in the water but knowing the risks and knowing your limits.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The latest drowning was at Auckland’s Goat Island Marine Reserve on Wednesday, where a 69-year-old snorkeller died. (File photo.)

“A lot of us still believe we’re bullet-proof,” Gerrard said, who spoke with Stuff on Thursday while out fishing, with his life jacket on.

Gerrard was disappointed that Community and Voluntary Sector Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan praised the Government’s $63 million water safety funding in a media release on Thursday.

The funding, announced as part of Budget 2020, went to frontline rescue services like Surf Life Saving New Zealand and Coastguard, helping them stay afloat as Covid-19 restrictions hit their funding.

No extra funding was put into drowning prevention and education, Gerrard said.

Supplied Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Daniel Gerrard wants to see a campaign to change people’s behaviour campaign around water.

Water Safety NZ is funded through the Accident Compensation Corporation and Sport New Zealand, providing the Water Skills for Life programme in primary schools. That funding has not increased for a long time, Gerrard said.

Gerrard believes life-long education is needed – from learning to swim to helping young people be aware of the dangers at their local beach, lake or river – as well as targetting older men.

“If not, we have to accept that 90 deaths a year is acceptable – I just can’t believe that’s the view of New Zealanders.”

Radhakrishnan was overseas and unavailable for comment on Thursday.

David White/Stuff Community and Voluntary Sector Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan says people need to take responsibility around the water, despite the funding. (File photo)

Her media release urged people to take responsibility in the water.

“Enjoying the ocean, lakes and rivers is a big part of summer in New Zealand, but we all have a responsibility to look out for ourselves, family and friends when visiting the beach or out on a boat,” she said.

Part of the $63m funding went to Surf Life Saving New Zealand, the first time in its 110-year history that central government funded for frontline surf lifesaving clubs.

The funding covered 50% of the organisation’s operational costs over the past year, as well as 18 club repair and rebuilding projects.

The money has also helped Coastguard with new protective equipment and upgraded boats, including 22 chase boats used during the America’s Cup, Radhakrishnan said.

Coastguard helped more than 16,000 Kiwis get to safe land between July 2020 and June 2022, she said.

Radhakrishnan reiterated key water safety rules: