Search and rescue operation for solo sailor suspended

A joint search and rescue operation by Australia and New Zealand for a solo sailor has been suspended after three days, a Maritime NZ spokesperson says.

The authorities started searching for the yacht in the Tasman Sea on Monday, December 26, and focused on the coast of south-eastern Australia.

The yacht, Lady Lay, left Hobart on December 1 and the sailor was last heard from on December 5. Lady Lay has been reported overdue for arrival in New Zealand.

The search was carried out by Australian and New Zealand search and rescue authorities with support from Australian and New Zealand defence forces.