Paul the rescue cat finds his manhood at last, but it comes with $10k bill

Paul the rescue cat is like a new man – almost.

It wasn’t quite the Christmas miracle, but for Paul the plucky rescue cat, the gift of a penis came close.

Once considered an oddity by veterinarians because of the hole in his stomach where a penis should be, Paul has had a lifetime of urinary problems and pain.

Despite the annual medical bills costing $1000-2000, Paul's owner Lisa McLea of Te Atatū Peninsula wouldn't have it any other way.

The cat had a tortuous start to his life.

Someone saw the kitten being flung from a car travelling 100kmh in Northland and posted about it online.

She found the kitten alone on the side of a road while jogging days later.

After an hour of coaxing she enticed him onto her lap.

The cat was malnourished and had been abused. His tail had been cut off, his head was covered in cuts and his fur was infested with fleas.

Lisa McLea/Stuff Paul had been tortured as a kitten.

McLea knew she had to take him home and patch him up.

But by the time he was 4, Paul began to suffer urinary issues with blockages in his urinary tract, resulting in regular irritation and pain.

Vets soon discovered he was manhood-less and believed it could partly explain his medical issues.

Lisa McLea/Stuff Paul didn’t let his condition get him down.

On December 22, a urine blockage meant Paul, now about 7 years old, needed an operation to insert a catheter to prevent his bladder becoming fully blocked because of his strange anatomy.

Paul was transferred from his local vet to the Animal Referral Centre in Albany, where specialist vet surgeon Magen Shaughnessy operated.

Lisa McLea/Stuff Lisa McLea adores her cat.

It was then that surgeon’s discovered a Christmas surprise. Tucked deep inside his body among excess skin was Paul’s long-lost penis.

A subsequent operation restored his genitalia to a neutered state, but left McLea with a bill of up to $10,000 for the two operations.

McLea doesn’t have pet insurance, due to struggling to find the funds to pay the monthly premium initially, and now Paul’s pre-existing conditions preclude her.

Lisa McLea/Stuff You can always find Paul climbing...or creating chaos around the home.

Meanwhile, Paul has had a further setback and McLea has been told he requires another $6000 operation to widen his urethra, so he can wee properly.

She realises some people will question why she would spend “an insane amount of money” on a cat.

But as her only companion, Paul’s lap cuddles and his cheeky disposition means he’s an integral part of her life.

McLea is fundraising to “help Paul get his penis back” in the hope of getting help covering the surgery costs.

“It’s more than I would ever want to spend on any penis,” she quips. “But he has such a big personality and is so sweet and affectionate, and I love him so much. My life wouldn’t be the same without the menace around, and I’m really desperate for him to be healthy enough to come home.”