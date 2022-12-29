'Magical' Christmas for 6-month-old baby on first tramping trip

Ashley and Steve Peters took their 6-month-old baby, Brook, on a seven-hour hike into the West Coast wilderness this Christmas.

Tramping with a baby isn't everyone's idea of a relaxing Christmas, but it was perfect for the Peters family.

Wānaka parents Ashley and Steve Peters took their 6-month-old baby, Brook, on an eight-hour hike into the West Coast wilderness to stay at one of the Department of Conservation’s most popular backcountry huts, Welcome Flat, for Christmas.

It only took an hour longer than the estimated seven-hour trek on the 18km Copland Track in the Westland Tai Poutini National Park.

“We had plenty of snack stops along the way. The trail was amazing going through beautiful bush and boulder hopping down by the river. Then we got to Welcome Flat hut and, wow, what a sight,” Ashley Peters said.

Supplied Ashley Peters with 6-month-old baby, Brook, on the Copland Track on Christmas Eve.

“It’s a beautiful little hut tucked away at the base of incredible mountains. We were so lucky to have booked the room we had our own private space with four bunks, cooking facilities and hot showers that just felt luxury.”

The highlights were the natural hot pools and river to swim in near the hut.

“The sandflies definitely were out – so we could sit in the hot pools with the [mosquito] net over us and baby Brook watched from afar,” she said.

Supplied Ashley and Steve Peters wanted to create a new Christmas tradition for baby Brook.

The whānau stayed for two nights from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day. They took enough disposable nappies for the journey and carried them out.

Brook slept in the hut and in the pack during the tramp.

“We were going to take turns carrying Brook, but I carried her the whole way and I think I had the lightest pack,” Ashley Peters said.

The volunteer hut wardens had a 5-year-old son with them who made them feel welcome, she said.

Supplied Ashley Peters carried her six-month-old Brook on an eight-hour hike on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

The Peters family, and their two friends, booked the Sierra Room, one of the hut’s four bunk rooms.

The room, which is available for groups of up to four, is within the main building but has separate access and a higher level of facilities, including a gas cooker, cooking equipment, a pot-belly stove, wet back shower, and electric lighting.

Bathroom facilities are shared with the hut and campsite.

Supplied Welcome Flat Hut is nestled in the mountains of Westland Tai Poutini National Park.

The group went “all in on the food” for Christmas Day, she said.

They started with a breakfast of pancakes, bananas and chorizo before a dip in the hot pools and a short walk before the weather sent them inside.

“It was a bit misty and drizzly. We played cards and opened some presents and then we made Christmas dinner. We had cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and green beans and we brought along a frozen turkey that defrosted on the way in. We had gravy, it was great,” she said.

Supplied Ashley and Brook Peters tucking into a traditional Christmas dinner in a backcountry hut.

They had a good time chatting to the hut’s 10 other guests.

“What a magical spot. It was better than I expected.”

DOC’s South Westland operations manager, Wayne Costello, previously said the Welcome Flat hut was one of 950 huts and backcountry bivvies on roughly 8.5 million hectares of public conservation land.

“Seeing families make the effort to get out and stay in some of our huts is awesome, and what great memories the Peters family will be creating.”